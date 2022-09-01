Health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Health minister tests positive for COVID-19

ANKARA
Health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, in a latest social media post.

Koca said he tested positive for coronavirus five days ago and affirmed that he will continue to work on the recent regulation on health workers’ rights via online meetings.

“Soon, I will be among my friends,” the minister said.

A total of 143,778 COVID-19 cases were reported in Türkiye between Aug. 8 and 14, the Health Ministry said in its weekly coronavirus statistics.

According to the ministry’s data, 342 COVID-19 patients lost their lives, while nearly 260,000 people recovered from the infection between Aug. 8 and 14.

Since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March 2020, the coronavirus has infected more than 16.6 million people and killed over 100,000 in Türkiye.

With COVID-19 numbers rising again, the Health Ministry opened up booster shot appointments to increase the number of vaccinations administered.

Any of the BioNTech, Sinovac, or Turkovac vaccines can be chosen for the booster shot, which will be the sixth dose for those aged 65 and over and those in high-risk groups.

Turkish,

TÜRKIYE Health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Health minister tests positive for COVID-19
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ferry services between İzmir, Thessaloniki to start in September

    Ferry services between İzmir, Thessaloniki to start in September

  2. Erdoğan slams EU, NATO over lack of support

    Erdoğan slams EU, NATO over lack of support

  3. Multiple breeding grounds for sexual, gender based violence: Op-ed

    Multiple breeding grounds for sexual, gender based violence: Op-ed

  4. Turkish army bids farewell to Camp Doğan in Afghanistan after 13 years

    Turkish army bids farewell to Camp Doğan in Afghanistan after 13 years

  5. Istanbul houses exhibition opens in Tel Aviv

    Istanbul houses exhibition opens in Tel Aviv
Recommended
MHP to work extraordinarily for Erdoğan’s reelection

MHP to work extraordinarily for Erdoğan’s reelection
ECHR rulings on Türkiye unjust, political: Erdoğan

ECHR rulings on Türkiye unjust, political: Erdoğan
Ankara dispatches two ministers to Pakistan for aid after flood disaster

Ankara dispatches two ministers to Pakistan for aid after flood disaster
Rain pounds western provinces, hits Bursa most

Rain pounds western provinces, hits Bursa most
Multiple breeding grounds for sexual, gender based violence: Op-ed

Multiple breeding grounds for sexual, gender based violence: Op-ed
Erdoğan slams EU, NATO over lack of support

Erdoğan slams EU, NATO over lack of support
WORLD EU to tighten travel rules for Russians, but no visa ban

EU to tighten travel rules for Russians, but no visa ban

European Union countries agreed Wednesday to make it harder for Russian citizens to enter the 27-nation bloc, but they failed to find a consensus on imposing an outright tourist ban in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

ECONOMY French inflation eases from decades high

French inflation eases from decades high

French annual inflation eased in August from a three-decade high, the first slowdown in over a year, official data showed yesterday.
SPORTS Turkish club’s doner sale turns into political crisis in Denmark

Turkish club’s doner sale turns into political crisis in Denmark

Danish People’s Party (DPP), a nationalist-conservative party in Denmark, has lashed out at Turkish club Vatanspor for selling doner kebab at a stadium in Aarhus, the country’s second biggest city, the daily Milliyet has reported.