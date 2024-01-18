Health minister addresses latest surge in respiratory infections

ANKARA

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has spoken about the surge in upper respiratory tract infections, revealing that Istanbul saw the biggest increase in cases in Türkiye.

Answering the questions of journalists after a cabinet meeting, Koca said that the current increase of infections was expected due to the seasonal conditions of winter months and that there was no cause for worry.

"However, there is a 20 percent increase in emergency room applications compared to the same period last year. The province with the highest increase is Istanbul," Koca added.

The minister stated that Influenza was the most common cause of infections, followed by RSV and COVID and that citizens should behave as they normally do in the face of cold and flu-related symptoms.

"Such complaints cease over a short time period with simple measures. If the symptoms persist, we should first consult our family doctor. There is another important point: People with chronic diseases, pregnant women, our elders over the age of 65 and our young children under the age of 2 can be affected by upper respiratory tract infections. In this case, it is important to seek our emergency services without delay," Koca explained.

Koca also advised people in risk groups to get vaccinated and wear masks around people with potential infections. He also highlighted paying attention to nutrition and hygiene, and to drink plenty of fluids to boost the immune system and prevent infections.

When asked about the occupancy rates of hospitals due the recent spike, Koca responded, "On average, our bed occupancy rate in hospitals is 65 percent. This rate is about 72 percent in intensive care beds. In Istanbul, the intensive care occupancy rate is about 83 percent. Due to this, we are increasing the number of beds and overcoming this period with the intense efforts of our healthcare professionals."