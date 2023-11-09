Healed loggerhead turtle embarks on epic 28,000-km journey

MUĞLA

A Caretta caretta found injured in southwestern Muğla city and released back into the sea after receiving treatment has astounded researchers and the public alike by embarking on an incredible 28,000-kilometer journey over the span of 50 months.

The female turtle, estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old, was equipped with a satellite tracking device before her release, allowing scientists to monitor her voyage.

The remarkable expedition of the Caretta caretta named Tuba began in 2019 when she was discovered injured and subsequently treated at the Sea Turtle Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (DEKAMER) on Ortaca district's İztuzu beach.

After a period of rehabilitation, she was released into the sea on Aug. 28, 2019, with the satellite tracking device affixed to her shell. Since then, Tuba has covered an astonishing distance, reaching the Ionian Sea during her journey.

The turtle's travels have captured the attention of the public, with a staggering 9 million people following the map displaying her route. Tuba's story has not only fascinated people locally but has also gained international recognition.

DEKAMER head Yakup Kaska expressed his amazement at Tuba's journey, stating, "Tuba has taken its place among the turtles monitored after a long rehabilitation process both in Türkiye and in the world."

Meanwhile, İztuzu beach, a crucial nesting site for endangered loggerhead turtles, witnessed a significant milestone this season. Around 35,000 hatchlings emerged from 745 nesting sites, making their way to the ocean.