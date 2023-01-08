HDP to nominate own candidate for presidency

ANKARA 
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) has announced that it will appoint its own candidate for the presidential elections slated for spring 2023.

“We, as the Peoples’ Democratic Party, will soon announce our presidential candidate. That means the HDP will nominate its own candidate and will run in the elections with its own candidate. We have no partnership with either the People’s Alliance or the Nation Alliance,” Pervin Buldan, co-chairperson of the HDP, said at a meeting in the eastern Anatolian town of Kars over the weekend.

The HDP has a potential of around 10 percent of votes and therefore is seen as a kingmaker in the upcoming presidential elections in which the two main alliances will run for the presidency.

Buldan explained that the HDP has its own principles and hinted that they could negotiate with the opposition Nation Alliance when the right time comes. “We can come together to talk and discuss these principles when the time comes. But, for now, the HDP has decided to nominate its own candidate,” she stressed.

In the meantime, Saruhan Oluç, deputy parliamentary leader of the HDP, underlined the importance of the upcoming elections, saying, “This presidential election [should result] in a way to change the current regime,” in reference to the existing executive-presidential system.

“Therefore, it is not an ordinary election. We have told [the opposition alliance] that we want to negotiate on some issues. If these negotiations will not take place, then we will continue to walk on our path with our 12 or 13 percent of votes. We can appoint our own candidate,” he stated.

The ruling People’s Alliance has already announced President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as their joint candidate. The six-party opposition alliance, dubbed the Nation Alliance, is yet to announce its candidate against Erdoğan.

The simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections are expected to be held in mid-May instead of June 2023.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye warns Greece of extending territorial waters to over 6 miles

Türkiye warns Greece of extending territorial waters to over 6 miles
