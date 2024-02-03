Hazelnut producers worry over lack of snowfall

ORDU
Hazelnut producers are on their toes due to the persisting absence of snowfall in Türkiye's Black Sea region, one of the world's major hazelnut hubs.

Elevated temperatures above seasonal norms have exposed Türkiye's hazelnuts, referred to as "green gold" among the public, to the threats of fertilization and agricultural frost disasters.

Atakan Akça, the president of the Altıordu Agricultural Chamber, noted that hazelnut cultivation will face difficulties if these climate change-related fertilization and agricultural issues continue.

"We are facing a climate change that affects our country, world and region. Due to these problems last year, hazelnuts experienced fertilization issues, and the yield decreased by 20 to 25 percent. We are facing the same problems this year, too."

Akça stressed the importance of timely snowfall, stating, "Without it, drought may persist all season. However, if snowfall occurs too late, there's a risk of agricultural frost."

Discussing escalating hazelnut prices in the market, Akça noted, "Currently, hazelnut prices are at around 110 Turkish Liras ($3.6) per kilo, while those with good yields fetch approximately 120 liras. This price hike can be attributed to farmers heeding our early-season call, holding onto their products with confidence, and the low yield, driving up prices for the scarce product."

Despite an estimated yield of 750,000 tons, the actual hazelnut yield is only 500,000 to 550,000 tons this year. Urging action, Akça called on universities and hazelnut research institutes to develop climate-resistant varieties.

