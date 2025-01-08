Hazelnut exports generate $1.1 billion in revenue in 4 months

GİRESUN

Türkiye’s hazelnut exports generated a total of $1.1 billion in revenues in four months, the Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters' Association (KFMİB) has said.

Türkiye is one of the world’s largest suppliers of hazelnuts.

In a report on the 2024-2025 export season, the association said that some 134,932 tons of hazelnut were shipped to foreign markets, generating $1.1 billion in export revenues between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024.

In the same period of the previous season, 114,848 tons of hazelnut were exported, generating $807.6 million in revenues.

In the 2023-2024 season, which covered Sept. 1, 2023, and Aug. 31, 2024, Türkiye’s hazelnut exports amounted to $2.35 billion, rising 30.9 percent from the previous season, the association said last year.

The country shipped 303,458 tons of hazelnut to foreign countries, marking a 1.64 percent increase.

Separate data provided by the Malatya Commodity Exchange showed that the country’s dried apricot exports reached $411 million in 2024.

The country’s dried apricot exports rose from 70,000 tons in 2023 to 76,926 tons last year, said Ramazan Özcan, president of the Malatya Commodity Exchange, adding that export revenues in 2023 were around $400 million.