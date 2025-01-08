Hazelnut exports generate $1.1 billion in revenue in 4 months

Hazelnut exports generate $1.1 billion in revenue in 4 months

GİRESUN
Hazelnut exports generate $1.1 billion in revenue in 4 months

Türkiye’s hazelnut exports generated a total of $1.1 billion in revenues in four months, the Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters' Association (KFMİB) has said.

Türkiye is one of the world’s largest suppliers of hazelnuts.

In a report on the 2024-2025 export season, the association said that some 134,932 tons of hazelnut were shipped to foreign markets, generating $1.1 billion in export revenues between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024.

In the same period of the previous season, 114,848 tons of hazelnut were exported, generating $807.6 million in revenues.

In the 2023-2024 season, which covered Sept. 1, 2023, and Aug. 31, 2024, Türkiye’s hazelnut exports amounted to $2.35 billion, rising 30.9 percent from the previous season, the association said last year.

The country shipped 303,458 tons of hazelnut to foreign countries, marking a 1.64 percent increase.

Separate data provided by the Malatya Commodity Exchange showed that the country’s dried apricot exports reached $411 million in 2024.

The country’s dried apricot exports rose from 70,000 tons in 2023 to 76,926 tons last year, said Ramazan Özcan, president of the Malatya Commodity Exchange, adding that export revenues in 2023 were around $400 million.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75
LATEST NEWS

  1. Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

    Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

  2. Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

    Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

  3. Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

    Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

  4. Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

    Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

  5. Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings

    Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings
Recommended
Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024
Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing
Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

Trade war worries loom over Las Vegas tech show

Trade war worries loom over Las Vegas tech show
Yum Brands terminates franchise agreement in Türkiye

Yum! Brands terminates franchise agreement in Türkiye
Hot air balloon tourism aims to attract 2 mln passengers

Hot air balloon tourism aims to attract 2 mln passengers
TurkStream carries over 104 bln cubic meters of gas in 5 years

TurkStream carries over 104 bln cubic meters of gas in 5 years
WORLD Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

 The U.N. on Wednesday reported severe Israeli restrictions on aid efforts in Gaza, where civilians are enduring "horrific levels of violence" amid ongoing attacks.
ECONOMY Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

The Treasury's cash balance ran a deficit of 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras ($63.7 billion) in 2024, the Treasury and Finance Ministry data has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿