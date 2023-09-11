Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet

Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet

HONOLULU
Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet

Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting Sunday after a two-month pause, displaying glowing lava that is a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island.

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory said the eruption was observed in the afternoon at the summit of Kilauea.

The observatory said gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea. People living near the park should try to avoid volcanic particles spewed into the air by the eruption, the observatory said.

The volcano’s alert level was raised to warning status and the aviation color code went to red as scientists evaluate the eruption and associated hazards.

In June, Kilauea erupted for several weeks, displaying fountains of red lava without threatening any communities or structures. Crowds of people flocked to the Big Island’s Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which offered safe views of the lava.

Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, erupted from September 2021 until last December. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.

Hawaii Volcano Observatory,

WORLD Aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors from earthquake

Aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors from earthquake

LATEST NEWS

  1. Aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors from earthquake

    Aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors from earthquake

  2. US, Vietnam warn against 'threat or use of force' in South China Sea

    US, Vietnam warn against 'threat or use of force' in South China Sea

  3. Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet

    Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet

  4. Investors pouring money into IPOs in Borsa Istanbul

    Investors pouring money into IPOs in Borsa Istanbul

  5. Ancient Armenian church hosts 11th special mass

    Ancient Armenian church hosts 11th special mass
Recommended
Aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors from earthquake

Aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors from earthquake

US, Vietnam warn against threat or use of force in South China Sea

US, Vietnam warn against 'threat or use of force' in South China Sea
Rescues underway in flood-hit Greek towns as toll rises to 11

Rescues underway in flood-hit Greek towns as toll rises to 11
Russia attacks Ukraine with 32 drones, 25 downed: Kiev

Russia attacks Ukraine with 32 drones, 25 downed: Kiev
G20 leaders pay respects at Gandhi memorial on final day of summit

G20 leaders pay respects at Gandhi memorial on final day of summit
Morocco mourns quake victims as death toll passes 2,000

Morocco mourns quake victims as death toll passes 2,000
WORLD Aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors from earthquake

Aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors from earthquake

An aftershock rattled Moroccans on Sunday as they mourned victims of the nation’s strongest earthquake in more than a century and sought to rescue survivors while soldiers and aid workers raced to reach ruined mountain villages. The disaster killed more than 2,100 people — a number that is expected to rise.

ECONOMY Investors pouring money into IPOs in Borsa Istanbul

Investors pouring money into IPOs in Borsa Istanbul

Turkish investors have been pouring money into the initial public offerings (IPO) in Borsa Istanbul this year, while the number of investors in the country’s stock exchange has increased by 2.5 million in the first eight months.

SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.