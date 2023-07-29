Havelsan showcases unmanned sea vehicle

ISTANBUL

Çaka, a kamikaze-diving unmanned sea vehicle developed by Havelsan, has taken center stage at Türkiye's 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF), capturing the attention of many participants.

Measuring 8.5 meters in length and 3.3 meters in width, Çaka boasts capabilities such as moving silently towards its target at speeds exceeding 60 knots. Its design features a sizable explosive payload at its tip, ensuring maximum impact and causing severe casualties and damage.

Göker Oral, an official from Havelsan, shed light on the vehicle's operational system during the exhibition. "There is an explosive on its head, it hits the target at high speeds and detonates it. One of its most important features is the ability to dive. It can maintain its position underwater. It can move steadily in a certain direction," he explained.

What sets Çaka apart is its remarkable integration ability, allowing it to collaborate seamlessly with other sea and aerial vehicles, Oral stated.

The expert emphasized the "absence of a global equivalent for this innovative technology" and highlighted the evolution of unmanned surface vehicles in recent years, which inspired the development of this groundbreaking concept.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has become a strategic partner in Türkiye's indigenous fighter jet project, the National Combat Aircraft or MMU.

The cooperative agreement, inked between Azerbaijan's Defense Industry Ministry and the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), aims to foster joint efforts and enable engineers from both nations to collaborate closely. As part of the collaboration, certain subsystems of the project will be produced in Azerbaijan.