‘Haunted pavilion’ of Kadıköy up for sale

  • July 06 2022 07:00:00

‘Haunted pavilion’ of Kadıköy up for sale

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency
‘Haunted pavilion’ of Kadıköy up for sale

Located in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district, Ragıp Pasha Pavilion, popularly known as the “haunted pavilion,” has been put up for judicial sale for 449 million Turkish liras ($26.5 million).

The public auction will be on Sept. 2.

If the “haunted pavilion” cannot find its new owner on the first day of the auction, then the second open bidding will be carried out the following day, Sept. 3.

Located at the Caddebostan beach, the pavilion was constructed in 1906 by Ragıp Pasha, the chamberlain of Ottoman Sultan Abdülhamit II.

The architect of one of the landmarks of Kadıköy was August Carl Friedrich Jasmund, the Prussian architect who was also the planner of the Sirkeci railway station.

The Çiftçi family has the shares of the pavilion, but they applied to the court for the pavilion’s sale after the death of Meral Edibe Çiftçi last year.

Following the expertise report saying that the worth of the structure is more than 449 million liras, the court rules for its judicial sale.

A tower, built inside 27 decares of land, stands at the seaside of the structure.

pavillion,

WORLD Shanghai, Beijing order new round of mass COVID-19 testing

Shanghai, Beijing order new round of mass COVID-19 testing
MOST POPULAR

  1. Zidane visits Istanbul for hair transplant: Local media

    Zidane visits Istanbul for hair transplant: Local media

  2. Greece installs Israeli-made devices against Turkish drones

    Greece installs Israeli-made devices against Turkish drones

  3. Man sells 400 Adana kebabs a day in US restaurant

    Man sells 400 Adana kebabs a day in US restaurant

  4. Türkiye, Iran and Russia mull joint car production: Report

    Türkiye, Iran and Russia mull joint car production: Report

  5. Erdoğan, Draghi meet in Ankara, discuss ties

    Erdoğan, Draghi meet in Ankara, discuss ties
Recommended
Türkiye to intensify negotiations for Ukraine grain deal: Erdoğan

Türkiye to intensify negotiations for Ukraine grain deal: Erdoğan
Experts urge people to get booster shots as cases rise

Experts urge people to get booster shots as cases rise
Türkiye presents “visa refusals” report to PACE

Türkiye presents “visa refusals” report to PACE
More than 33,000 irregular migrants ‘detained in June’

More than 33,000 irregular migrants ‘detained in June’
Germany to hire chefs from Türkiye

Germany to hire chefs from Türkiye
Erdoğan, Draghi meet in Ankara, discuss ties

Erdoğan, Draghi meet in Ankara, discuss ties
WORLD Shanghai, Beijing order new round of mass COVID-19 testing

Shanghai, Beijing order new round of mass COVID-19 testing

Residents of parts of Shanghai and Beijing have been ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases in the two cities, while tight restrictions remain in place in Hong Kong, Macao and other Chinese cities.

ECONOMY Saudi to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Saudi to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Saudi Arabia has announced it was disbursing billions of dollars directly to citizens to ease the effects of inflation amid growing online expressions of frustration over rising prices.

SPORTS Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.