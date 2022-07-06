‘Haunted pavilion’ of Kadıköy up for sale

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency

Located in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district, Ragıp Pasha Pavilion, popularly known as the “haunted pavilion,” has been put up for judicial sale for 449 million Turkish liras ($26.5 million).

The public auction will be on Sept. 2.

If the “haunted pavilion” cannot find its new owner on the first day of the auction, then the second open bidding will be carried out the following day, Sept. 3.

Located at the Caddebostan beach, the pavilion was constructed in 1906 by Ragıp Pasha, the chamberlain of Ottoman Sultan Abdülhamit II.

The architect of one of the landmarks of Kadıköy was August Carl Friedrich Jasmund, the Prussian architect who was also the planner of the Sirkeci railway station.

The Çiftçi family has the shares of the pavilion, but they applied to the court for the pavilion’s sale after the death of Meral Edibe Çiftçi last year.

Following the expertise report saying that the worth of the structure is more than 449 million liras, the court rules for its judicial sale.

A tower, built inside 27 decares of land, stands at the seaside of the structure.