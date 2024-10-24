Harris dodges direct question on Palestinian deaths

WASHINGTON
Vice President Kamala Harris sidestepped a direct question Wednesday on preventing further Palestinian deaths from U.S.-funded bombs in Gaza, instead acknowledging the toll on civilians and emphasizing the need for a two-state solution.

"I will say and I think this is to your point: far too many innocent Palestinian civilians have been killed," the Democratic presidential nominee said during a CNN town hall from Philadelphia in the state of Pennsylvania, a key battleground in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Her comments came in response to a question from a participant who asked what she would do to ensure that not another Palestinian is killed by U.S.-funded bombs in Gaza.

"It’s unconscionable, and we are now at a place where, with (Hamas leader Yahya) Sinwar’s death, I do believe we have an opportunity to end this war, bring the hostages home, bring relief to the Palestinian people and work toward a two-state solution where Israel and the Palestinians, in equal measure, have security, where the Palestinian people have dignity, self-determination and the safety that they so rightly deserve," said Harris.

The US has long faced criticism for its unconditional support for Israel over its war on Gaza since last October, which has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Harris also labeled former President Donald Trump as "dangerous," once again referencing reports from former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who claimed Trump spoke admiringly of the loyalty of Hitler’s Nazi generals.

Asked by host Anderson Cooper whether she would be "more pro-Israel" than Trump if elected president, she avoided a direct response, choosing instead to focus on criticizing Trump, reiterating: "I believe that Donald Trump is dangerous."

She said several people who worked with Trump "have all called him unfit and dangerous.”

"They have said, explicitly, he has contempt for the Constitution of the United States. They have said he should never again serve as president of the United States. We know that is why Mike Pence is not running with him again; why the job was empty," she added.

