Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

World famous American exhibition basketball team Harlem Globetrotters will stage shows in Istanbul’s Ülker Arena Hall on Oct. 22 and 23, Demirören News Agency has reported.

“The magicians of the hoop will stage two shows,” the agency highlighted.

Many online ticket sites have announced the shows, but the tickets have not been on sale yet.

Created in 1926 by the U.S. basketball player and entertainer Tommy Brookings, Harlem Globetrotters combine athleticism, theater and comedy in their style of play. Over the years, the team has played over 26,000 exhibition games in some 124 countries and territories.

The legendary team’s motto is “Spread the game” this year.

Starting in 2007, the Globetrotters have conducted an annual “draft” a few days before the NBA draft, in which they select players they feel fit the mold of a Globetrotter.

Famous football players Lionel Messi and Neymar and retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt are some notable draft picks by the Globetrotters.