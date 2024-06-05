Hakkari mayor sentenced to 19 years for terrorism charges

HAKKARI
The suspended mayor of Hakkari from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), Mehmet Sıddık Akış, has been sentenced to 19 years and six months in prison on terrorism-related charges.

The sentencing concludes a case that has been ongoing since 2014.

The Interior Ministry has previously appointed Hakkari Governor Ali Çelik to replace Akış, who was dismissed with temporary measures.

The ministry claimed the mayor was involved in high-ranking positions within the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Akış, who was removed from office following a police raid at the municipality premises, made his defense at the 61st hearing in a Hakkari court on June 5, asserting that the charges against him were politically motivated.

In the recent local elections on March 31, Akış secured around 49 percent of the vote in the city.

In response to his suspension, DEM Party deputies initiated a vigil at the parliament on June 4, which escalated into a confrontation with MPs from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The pro-Kurdish DEM Party is the successor to the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which is currently facing potential closure due to alleged links with PKK.

