Hajj protocol ‘to be signed in January’

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency
Türkiye will sign the hajj protocol for 2023 with Saudi Arabia in a ceremony in Jeddah in January, Ali Erbaş, the head of the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) has said.

Erbaş held a joint press conference with Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah in Istanbul on Dec. 11.

Highlighting that a hajj organization needs big experiences and self-sacrifices, Erbaş said, “Today we made evaluation of the 2022 hajj organization and discussed cooperation for the 2023 organization,” in his address.

The Diyanet head highlighted that the two countries will sign a protocol in January 2023 for the new hajj organization.

Saudi Minister al-Rabiah pointed out the importance of his visit to Türkiye.

“My visit to Türkiye is for strategic relations and historical ties,” he said and added: “The cooperation between the two countries is proceeding well.”

He stated that the talks are ongoing in the way to serve both countries in good ways.

In 2022, Türkiye sent over 37,000 people to Saudi Arabia for hajj. Due to an age limit, Saudi Arabia only accepted those below the age of 65.

The prices of a 4-room hotel in a hajj organization starts from 16,000 Riyal ($4,250).

