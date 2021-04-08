Hagia Sophia imam resigns

  • April 08 2021 14:03:00

Hagia Sophia imam resigns

ISTANBUL
Hagia Sophia imam resigns

The imam at Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia mosque announced on April 8 he is stepping down from his duties to return to academic studies.

Mehmet Boynukalın, whose assignment at the nearly 1,500-year-old Hagia Sophia was temporary, asked to leave the post, and his request was accepted.

He will continue his academic career at Marmara University Theology School, also located in the Turkish metropolis.

Boynukalın has served at the mosque alongside two other imams since last July, when Hagia Sophia returned to its status as a mosque, under the authority of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate.

In the past, Hagia Sophia served as a church for 916 years and 86 years as a museum, but most of its existence  1453 to 1934, nearly 500 years-it spent as a mosque, a status it resumed last year.

In 1985, Hagia Sophia was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Besides being a mosque, the Hagia Sophia is also among Turkey's top tourism destinations and remains open for domestic and foreign visitors.

resign, history,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Harsher measures may be introduced as cases rise sharply in Turkey

    Harsher measures may be introduced as cases rise sharply in Turkey

  2. Famous Turkish Dr Oz sues sister for forging father’s will

    Famous Turkish Dr Oz sues sister for forging father’s will

  3. Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister

    Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister

  4. Annexation not an option

    Annexation not an option

  5. Turkey on rise as drone-armed regional power: Fukuyama

    Turkey on rise as drone-armed regional power: Fukuyama
Recommended
Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister

Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister
Heavy rainfall, strong winds disrupt daily life in Turkey’s northwest

Heavy rainfall, strong winds disrupt daily life in Turkey’s northwest
Parliament passes bill on ‘security investigation’

Parliament passes bill on ‘security investigation’
Turkey on rise as drone-armed regional power: Fukuyama

Turkey on rise as drone-armed regional power: Fukuyama
New Turkish envoy sees good prospects for ties with US

New Turkish envoy sees good prospects for ties with US
Harsher measures may be introduced as cases rise sharply in Turkey

Harsher measures may be introduced as cases rise sharply in Turkey
WORLD British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

Britain’s prime minister has condemned another night of violence in Northern Ireland, after crowds threw petrol bombs and a bus was set on fire in Belfast.

ECONOMY Erdoğan urges D-8 to trade in local currencies

Erdoğan urges D-8 to trade in local currencies

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has urged members of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation to trade in local currencies while promoting the idea of an Islamic megabank to meet the liquidity requirements of Islamic financial institutions as well as financing for infrastructure projects.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe on April 5 secured a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Yukatel Denizlispor to jump to second place in the Turkish Süper Lig.