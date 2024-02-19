Hagia Sophia gets new furry mascot

ISTANBUL

A new cat has sauntered into the Hagia Sophia mosque’s newly opened visiting floor, capturing the hearts of local and foreign tourists in Istanbul and evoking the fond memory of Gli, the beloved feline who passed away in 2020.

As of Jan. 15, the Hagia Sophia was organized as a visiting floor with a gallery and a place of worship, and the entrances were separated. The practice was put forward as a solution to the long queue at the entrance of the historic site.

While the prayer hall of Hagia Sophia is free of charge for worshippers, those who want to see the gallery on the second floor pay 25 euros ($26 dollars).

Visitors of the gallery also get the chance to meet Hagia Sophia’s new mascot; the first cat to enter the visiting floor, likened to the famous Gli of the mosque.

The visitors could not resist petting the friendly cat which quickly became a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

Visitors lined up to pet the cat and have their photos taken with it as the cat's contented mood put a smile on their faces.