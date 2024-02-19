Hagia Sophia gets new furry mascot

Hagia Sophia gets new furry mascot

ISTANBUL
Hagia Sophia gets new furry mascot

A new cat has sauntered into the Hagia Sophia mosque’s newly opened visiting floor, capturing the hearts of local and foreign tourists in Istanbul and evoking the fond memory of Gli, the beloved feline who passed away in 2020.

As of Jan. 15, the Hagia Sophia was organized as a visiting floor with a gallery and a place of worship, and the entrances were separated. The practice was put forward as a solution to the long queue at the entrance of the historic site.

While the prayer hall of Hagia Sophia is free of charge for worshippers, those who want to see the gallery on the second floor pay 25 euros ($26 dollars).

Visitors of the gallery also get the chance to meet Hagia Sophia’s new mascot; the first cat to enter the visiting floor, likened to the famous Gli of the mosque.

The visitors could not resist petting the friendly cat which quickly became a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

Visitors lined up to pet the cat and have their photos taken with it as the cat's contented mood put a smile on their faces.

Hagia Sophia Museum,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Short-term external debt at $174 billion
LATEST NEWS

  1. Short-term external debt at $174 billion

    Short-term external debt at $174 billion

  2. Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

    Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

  3. Hagia Sophia gets new furry mascot

    Hagia Sophia gets new furry mascot

  4. At least six killed, 30 trapped in Afghanistan avalanche

    At least six killed, 30 trapped in Afghanistan avalanche

  5. Türkiye Russia’s most reliable gas partner: Putin

    Türkiye Russia’s most reliable gas partner: Putin
Recommended
Flood-hit museums reopen doors in less than a year

Flood-hit museums reopen doors in less than a year
School buildings at risk in Istanbul being reinforced, rebuilt: Report

School buildings at risk in Istanbul being reinforced, rebuilt: Report
Aegean fishermen instill love for sea and fish among students

Aegean fishermen instill love for sea and fish among students
Teams roughly locate missing miners in Erzincan

Teams roughly locate missing miners in Erzincan

Antalya floods cause $9.7 million damage as recovery efforts underway

Antalya floods cause $9.7 million damage as recovery efforts underway

Sunken cargo ship in Marmara Sea located

Sunken cargo ship in Marmara Sea located
WORLD Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

The relatives of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been refused access to his body for a third day, his team said Monday, saying his mother was "not allowed" into a morgue where it could be being held.
ECONOMY Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock stood at $174.4 billion at the end of December, indicating an increase of 17.2 percent compared to the end of 2022, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿