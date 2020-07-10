Hagia Sophia converted into mosque as Erdoğan signs decree

  • July 10 2020 16:11:00

Hagia Sophia converted into mosque as Erdoğan signs decree

ANKARA
Hagia Sophia converted into mosque as Erdoğan signs decree

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a decree on July 10 to formally declare the Hagia Sophia as a mosque, minutes after Turkey’s administrative court annulled a 1934-dated decision that paved the way for the use of the 15-century-old structure as a museum.

Erdoğan’s decree cited the Council of State’s verdict as the basis of his move for the transfer of the powers concerning the use of the Hagia Sophia to the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet).

Crowds were observed to be gathered in front of the Hagia Sophia after news broke out on the status change.

The Council of State issued its ruling in a statement late afternoon July 10, ending a years-long legal process over the status of the Hagia Sophia upon the appeal of an Istanbul-based association.

The court based its verdict on the fact that the Hagia Sophia was a property of the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Han Foundation and registered to be used only as a mosque. The decision to grant a status of museum to the Hagia Sophia was given by former President Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in 1934.

The reasoning of the Council of State stressed that the government in 1934 had no powers to change the status of the religious structure.

Earlier in the day, Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak and Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül expressed their expectations of opening the Hagia Sophia to worship for the Muslims in separate tweets.

Albayrak cited a line from a poem by Turkish poet Necip Fazıl Kısakürek that read “Wait for it, folks! Either today or tomorrow, the Hagia Sophia will be opened!”

The matter of Hagia Sophia’s status came up when Turkey marked the 567th anniversary of the conquest on May 29 by reading passages from the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in the Hagia Sophia.

Erdoğan had proposed restoring the mosque status of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, a building at the heart of both the Christian Byzantine and Muslim Ottoman empires and today one of Turkey’s most visited monuments.

Later, the debate over the site has turned into a domestic political row and prompted international criticism from religious and political leaders worldwide.

Istanbul-based Patriarch Bartholomew I, considered the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, urged Turkey earlier this week to keep Hagia Sophia as a museum. Bartholomew argued that its conversion into a mosque “will turn millions of Christians across the world against Islam.”

While France’s Foreign Ministry said on July 2 that the sixth-century structure must remain open to all, Greece said that Turkey risked opening up “a huge emotional chasm” with Christian countries if it pressed ahead with a proposal to convert the Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque.

“Hagia Sophia is a world heritage monument... Many countries, culminating in the intervention of the U.S State Department, highlighted this very point, urging Turkey not to take steps which would create a huge emotional chasm between the Christians of the world and Turkey,” Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas told a news briefing.

Erdoğan said on July 3 that criticism of Turkey over the possible conversion of Istanbul’s landmark Hagia Sophia monument from a museum to a mosque “is an attack on Turkey’s sovereignty.”

“Accusations against our country about Hagia Sophia directly target our sovereign rights,” said Erdoğan, responding to concern over the proposal from the West, particularly Greece, France and the United States.

“We are determined to continue to protect the rights of Muslims, our country’s majority faith, as well as members of all other faiths and religions,” he added at the formal opening of another mosque in Istanbul.

Earlier, Turkey said it was “shocked” at a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging Erdoğan not to go ahead with the plan.

Pompeo had said in a statement that the museum status should be maintained “as an exemplar of [Turkey’s] commitment to respect the faith traditions and diverse history that contributed to the Republic of Turkey, and to ensure it remains accessible to all.”

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hagia Sophia will always belong to world's heritage: Presidential spokesperson

    Hagia Sophia will always belong to world's heritage: Presidential spokesperson

  2. 10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

    10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

  3. Infections rise after ‘normalization,’ say medical experts

    Infections rise after ‘normalization,’ say medical experts

  4. Turkish court likely to announce Hagia Sophia decision on Friday: Official

    Turkish court likely to announce Hagia Sophia decision on Friday: Official

  5. Turkey opens Hagia Sophia for worship after court ruling

    Turkey opens Hagia Sophia for worship after court ruling
Recommended
Health Ministry updates COVID-19 measures for barbershops, beauty salons

Health Ministry updates COVID-19 measures for barbershops, beauty salons
Turkey, UK very close to free trade deal: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey, UK 'very close' to free trade deal: FM Çavuşoğlu
Historic Roman-era bridge painted with graffiti once again

Historic Roman-era bridge painted with graffiti once again
Turkey to mark fourth anniversary of 2016 coup attempt with 3,000 events

Turkey to mark fourth anniversary of 2016 coup attempt with 3,000 events
Infections rise after ‘normalization,’ say medical experts

Infections rise after ‘normalization,’ say medical experts
CHP will appeal to top court to annul amendments on bar associations

CHP will appeal to top court to annul amendments on bar associations
WORLD Seoul mayor left note saying sorry as South Korea mourns

Seoul mayor left note saying 'sorry' as South Korea mourns

Seoul's mayor left a note saying he felt "sorry to all people'' before he was found dead early on July 10, officials in the South Korean capital said as people began mourning the liberal legal activist seen as a potential presidential candidate.
ECONOMY Turkeys unemployment rate slightly down in April

Turkey's unemployment rate slightly down in April

The unemployment rate in Turkey slipped to 12.8% in April, the country's statistical authority announced on July 10.
SPORTS Turkish athlete sanctioned for failed drug test

Turkish athlete sanctioned for failed drug test

Olympic officials on July 9 sanctioned a Turkish weightlifter for violating anti-doping rules.