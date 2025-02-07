Hadrianopolis named as archaeological site

KARABÜK
Hadrianopolis, an ancient city in Karabük’s Eskipazar district, has been designated as an archaeological site by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Used as a settlement during the Late Chalcolithic, Roman and early Byzantine periods, Hadrianopolis has been under excavation since 2003. The process of obtaining official archaeological site status has now been successfully completed.

Dubbed the “Zeugma of the Black Sea,” the ancient city has so far revealed two baths, two churches, a defensive structure, rock tombs, a theater, an arched and domed building, a monumental cultic niche, walls, a villa, other monumental structures and several cult areas. A visitor center has been completed at the site, along with walking paths and glass terraces for visitors.

Following the completion of the necessary work, the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism submitted an application for archaeological site status, which was approved by the ministry. The site will now operate under the direction of the Safranbolu Museum Directorate.

Deputy Cem Şahin stated that the visitor center, which began construction in 2023, has been completed and has received temporary acceptance.

“Hadrianopolis is now officially an archaeological site. This is a major development for the tourism sector in our province. The site has now become a key tourism destination and one of the most significant archaeological centers in the Black Sea region."

Deputy Ali Keskinkılıç also emphasized the importance of the decision for the tourism industry in Eskipazar and Karabük.

"With its new status, we expect a significant increase in tourist numbers. Thanks to our visitor center, we now have a modern facility equipped with a café, souvenir shops, a restaurant, restrooms, a baby care room and a prayer area, ensuring a more comfortable experience for visitors. Additionally, the archaeological site status will allow travel agencies to officially operate here. From now on, the promotion of Hadrianopolis will not be limited to the ministry but will also be supported by various institutions. This step is important in increasing the site’s visibility and boosting regional tourism."

