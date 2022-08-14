Gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

  • August 14 2022 10:10:12

Gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

JERUSALEM
Gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

A gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City early Sunday, wounding eight Israelis in a suspected Palestinian attack that came a week after violence flared up between Israel and militants in Gaza, police and medics said.

Two of the victims were in serious condition, including a pregnant woman with abdominal injuries and a man with gunshot wounds to the head and neck, according to Israeli hospitals treating them.

The shooting happened as the bus waited in a parking lot near the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray.

Israeli police said forces were dispatched to the scene to investigate. Israeli security forces also pushed into the nearby Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan pursuing the suspected attacker.

Later on Sunday, police said the suspected attacker turned himself in. Police did not immediately disclose details about the suspected attacker’s identity.

The attack in Jerusalem followed a tense week between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Last weekend, Israeli aircraft unleashed an offensive in the Gaza Strip targeting the militant group Islamic Jihad and setting off three days of fierce cross-border fighting. Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets during the flare-up to avenge the airstrikes, which killed two of its commanders and other militants. Israel said the attack was meant to thwart threats from the group to respond to the arrest of one of its officials in the occupied West Bank.

Forty-nine Palestinians, including 17 children and 14 militants, were killed, and several hundred were injured in the fighting, which ended with an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire. No Israeli was killed or seriously injured.

The Islamic militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, stayed on the sidelines.

A day after the cease-fire halted the worst round of Gaza fighting in more than a year, Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and wounded dozens in a shootout that erupted during an arrest raid in the West Bank city of Nablus.


palestine,

TÜRKIYE Greece hosts some 10,000 FETÖ members: Official

Greece hosts some 10,000 FETÖ members: Official
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

    Gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

  2. Turkey’s religious head refuses UN fund for violence against women project

    Turkey’s religious head refuses UN fund for violence against women project

  3. The life of Whitney Houston to be made into feature film

    The life of Whitney Houston to be made into feature film

  4. ICC rejects appeal against Gaza flotilla raid probe

    ICC rejects appeal against Gaza flotilla raid probe

  5. Ice-age footprints shed light on North America’s early humans

    Ice-age footprints shed light on North America’s early humans
Recommended
China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises

China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises
Taliban violently disperse rare women’s protest in Kabul

Taliban violently disperse rare women’s protest in Kabul
Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of nuclear plant strikes

Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of nuclear plant strikes
2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU

2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU
Oil shipments from Russia resume to Czechia

Oil shipments from Russia resume to Czechia
Rhine drops below crucial level, impacts river transport

Rhine drops below crucial level, impacts river transport
WORLD Gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

Gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

A gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City early Sunday, wounding eight Israelis in a suspected Palestinian attack that came a week after violence flared up between Israel and militants in Gaza, police and medics said.

ECONOMY Saudi Aramco unveils record $48.4 billion profit in Q2

Saudi Aramco unveils record $48.4 billion profit in Q2

Oil giant Saudi Aramco yesterday unveiled record profits of $48.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022, after Russia’s war in Ukraine and a post-pandemic surge in demand sent crude prices soaring.
SPORTS David Popovici conjures up world record

David Popovici conjures up world record

As David Popovici has accelerated past his older rivals in the pool this summer, it seemed inevitable that the skinny 17-year-old would threaten world records, the only surprise when he broke the 100m freestyle mark in Rome on Aug. 13 was that he got so quick so fast.