Gunman opens fire in Paris mosque, wounding one

  • March 09 2020 10:42:00

PARIS – Anadolu Agency
AP Photo

A man opened fire in a mosque in northeastern Paris on March 8 night, seriously wounding one person, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The mosque is located on Rue de Tanger in the city's 19th administrative district, a religiously and culturally diverse part of the capital.

The gunman, wearing a helmet, fled the scene on a scooter, the agency cited local sources as saying.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, has been rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Around 15 people were inside the mosque at the time the gunman entered. No other injuries have been reported.

