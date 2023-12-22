Gunman kills 14, wounds 25 at Prague university

Gunman kills 14, wounds 25 at Prague university

PRAGUE
Gunman kills 14, wounds 25 at Prague university

A 24-year-old student killed 14 people and wounded 25 at a Prague university on Thursday in the Czech Republic's worst shooting in decades, before authorities said the attacker was "eliminated".

The violence in the city's historic centre sparked evacuations, a massive response by heavily armed police and warnings for people to stay indoors.

The shooting erupted at the Charles University's Faculty of Arts, which sits near major tourist sites like the 14th-century Charles Bridge.

"At this moment I can confirm 14 victims of the horrible crime and 25 wounded, of which 10 seriously," police chief Martin Vondrasek told reporters after the shooting.

All the victims were killed inside the building, he said. Media said at least some were the gunman's fellow students.

The Dutch foreign ministry said one of the injured was a Dutch national.

Vondrasek added the gunman, previously unknown to the police, had a "huge arsenal of weapons and ammunition" and that quick police action prevented far more serious carnage.

The government declared a day of national mourning on December 23, with flags on official buildings to be flown at half-mast and people asked to observe a minute's silence at noon.

Lists of missing students were shared on social media while those safe from the shooting posted messages to inform their friends and relatives.

Vondrasek said police started a search for the man before the mass shooting as his father had been found dead in the village of Hostoun west of Prague.

The gunman "left for Prague saying he wanted to kill himself", Vondrasek said. Police suggested earlier the gunman had killed his father.

Police searched a Faculty of Arts building where the gunman was expected to show up for a lecture, but he went to the faculty's main building nearby and they did not find him.

"At 1359 GMT, we received the first information about shooting," Vondrasek told reporters, adding the rapid response unit was on the scene within 12 minutes.

"At 1420 GMT, the officers in action told us about the gunman's motionless body," Vondrasek said, adding unconfirmed information showed he had killed himself.

School shooting,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist structure in northern Iraq, Syria

Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

    Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

  2. 6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

    6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

  3. US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

    US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

  4. Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

    Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

  5. Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister

    Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister
Recommended
US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

US paramedics guilty in death of young black man
UN Security Council voices alarm at spreading violence in Sudan

UN Security Council voices 'alarm' at spreading violence in Sudan
Ukraine says it shot down three Russian Su-34 fighters

Ukraine says it shot down three Russian Su-34 fighters
Israeli strikes continue in Gaza as UN Security Council demands urgent aid

Israeli strikes continue in Gaza as UN Security Council demands 'urgent' aid

Tensions rise between Sudan army and United Arab Emirates

Tensions rise between Sudan army and United Arab Emirates
Top US, China military officers speak for first time in a year

Top US, China military officers speak for first time in a year
More than 20 countries join coalition to protect Red Sea shipping

More than 20 countries join coalition to protect Red Sea shipping
WORLD US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

A jury in the western U.S. state of Colorado on Friday found two paramedics guilty of negligent homicide in the death of a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with ketamine during his arrest, U.S. media said.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye produced a total of 3 million tons of steel crude in November, marking a strong 25.4 percent increase from a year ago, according to the latest numbers from Brussels-based World Steel Association (worldsteel).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.