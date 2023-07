Gümüşlük Music Festival to open with Gülsin Onay

MUĞLA

Organized by the Bodrum Classical Music Association, the 20th International Gümüşlük Music Festival will open tomorrow with a concert by pianist Gülsin Onay and Roman band Athenaeum String Quartet in the Ancient Stone Query. The event will continue until Aug. 28 with 21 performances by musicians from 10 countries.