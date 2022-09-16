Gülşen cancels concerts after row over remarks on religious schools

Gülşen cancels concerts after row over remarks on religious schools

ISTANBUL
Gülşen cancels concerts after row over remarks on religious schools

Famous pop singer Gülşen Bayraktar Çolakoğlu, who came under controversy and is facing trial on charges of “inciting hatred” over her remarks she made about “İmam Hatip” religious schools, has decided to cancel some 50 shows until the new year.

“She decided to take some rest and canceled all her concerts,” Haluk Şentürk, the 46-year-old singer’s agent, told Demirören News Agency on Sept. 15.

The singer’s lawyer, Emek Emre, also underlined that she took the decision herself.

“There is no legal compulsion to cancel the concert. She wanted it so,” Emre added.

Gülşen, famous with her first name on stage, was detained at home in Istanbul and taken to court on Aug. 25 over a comment she made about religious schools in a video that set social media abuzz.

A judge then sent her to jail pending an investigation into the remarks she made on stage in April that “İmam Hatip” religious schools are raising children to be Muslim preachers.

In her testimony at the police station before being jailed, Gülşen stated that the clip showing her making the comments was a misunderstanding as it was shot while she was joking with her colleague. “This was not a speech I made to participants of the concert or the media,” she said.

She also issued an apology on social media before her arrest.

After four days in prison, the high court ruled the release of the singer but put her under house arrest.

Last week, another court lifted her house arrest.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye warns Greece of ‘Asia Minor Catastrophe’ campaign

Türkiye warns Greece of ‘Asia Minor Catastrophe’ campaign
MOST POPULAR

  1. Fuel prices jump in Kenya after subsidies cut

    Fuel prices jump in Kenya after subsidies cut

  2. OTOKAR to provide 90 buses to Czech Republic

    OTOKAR to provide 90 buses to Czech Republic

  3. Marmara region warming up as new heat wave arrives

    Marmara region warming up as new heat wave arrives

  4. Contemporary Istanbul to host leading galleries, artists

    Contemporary Istanbul to host leading galleries, artists

  5. Erdoğan urges end to war in Ukraine ’as soon as possible’

    Erdoğan urges end to war in Ukraine ’as soon as possible’
Recommended
Türkiye warns Greece of ‘Asia Minor Catastrophe’ campaign

Türkiye warns Greece of ‘Asia Minor Catastrophe’ campaign
Türkiye-US hold Strategic Mechanism Dialogue meeting

Türkiye-US hold Strategic Mechanism Dialogue meeting
Woman invents ‘assistant glasses’ for visually impaired

Woman invents ‘assistant glasses’ for visually impaired
The Guardian lists best 10 novels about Türkiye

The Guardian lists best 10 novels about Türkiye
Fortune-telling cafes against law, says expert

Fortune-telling cafes against law, says expert
Marmara region warming up as new heat wave arrives

Marmara region warming up as new heat wave arrives
WORLD US judge appoints ’special master’ in Trump document case

US judge appoints ’special master’ in Trump document case

A US judge on Thursday named an independent arbiter to sort through thousands of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Florida estate and determine if any of them are protected by executive privilege.
ECONOMY EBRD supports green, low carbon investments in Türkiye

EBRD supports green, low carbon investments in Türkiye

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is extending up to €50 million in financing to Yapı Kredi Leasing to expand financing opportunities for borrowers committed to green investments and mitigating climate risks.
SPORTS Female wrestler becomes world champion second time

Female wrestler becomes world champion second time

Turkish female wrestler Yasemin Adar Yiğit has gained her second world championship in her career after defeating her Egyptian opponent Samar Amer İbrahim Hamza in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.