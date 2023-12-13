Guide for hospitals released against major quake

Guide for hospitals released against major quake

Meltem Özgenç - ISTANBUL
Guide for hospitals released against major quake

The Association of Private Hospitals and Healthcare Organizations (OHSAD) has prepared the "Health Services Earthquake Preparedness Guide" with the aim of enhancing earthquake preparedness plans and measures across all hospitals in Istanbul.

OHSAD President Reşad Bahad stressed the significance of the guide, stating that earthquake plans and practices should be developed for both private and public hospitals without any discrimination within the context of earthquake studies.

"Otherwise, we will inevitably have to transition to a situation where even our hospitals will require assistance," he said.

The guide provided a comprehensive list of specific measures hospitals or any health service organization should implement.

As per the guide, health service providers should assess the requirements for potable water and uncontaminated food that may arise following a potential earthquake and implement appropriate measures.

It is recommended to anticipate the potential for power outages following an earthquake and choose ready-to-eat foods that do not need to be cooked or heated. In order to prepare for post-earthquake circumstances, hospitals should assess the quantity of food and water required to satisfy the nutritional requirements of patients and staff for a minimum of three days, with two meals per day, taking into account the average number of individuals present, according to the guide.

The guide also suggests establishing alternative communication channels in case of a disaster and having communication tools such as satellite phones and radios ready.

Vehicles with high mobility, such as motorcycles, ATVs and drones, as well as hygiene materials and infrastructure for setting up shower and laundry services within the first three days, are some of the measures the guide recommends.

Additional suggestions outlined in the guideline involve appointing accountable individuals on each floor to safeguard patient records, manual registration forms, valuables and cash.

It also recommends establishing alternative spaces for the morgue area, as well as utilizing manual patient registration and death registration forms and maintaining an ample supply of body bags.

Quake, preparataion,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Polands pro-EU Tusk wins parliament backing to return as premier

Poland's pro-EU Tusk wins parliament backing to return as premier
LATEST NEWS

  1. Poland's pro-EU Tusk wins parliament backing to return as premier

    Poland's pro-EU Tusk wins parliament backing to return as premier

  2. UN draft deal calls for 'transitioning away' from fossil fuels

    UN draft deal calls for 'transitioning away' from fossil fuels

  3. Biden backs Ukraine, warns against allowing Putin to win

    Biden backs Ukraine, warns against allowing Putin to win

  4. Israel under pressure from allies over Gaza war

    Israel under pressure from allies over Gaza war

  5. UN General Assembly overwhelmingly demands Gaza ceasefire

    UN General Assembly overwhelmingly demands Gaza ceasefire
Recommended
Short-distance taxi fares spark new debate

Short-distance taxi fares spark new debate
Water level rises to 40 percent in Istanbul dams

Water level rises to 40 percent in Istanbul dams
Savarona to serve Naval Academy after repair works end

Savarona to serve Naval Academy after repair works end
Eastern Express begins 1st voyage of the season

Eastern Express begins 1st voyage of the season
Entrepreneur turns laurel branches into pellet fuel

Entrepreneur turns laurel branches into pellet fuel
Uludağ preparing for New Year festivities

Uludağ preparing for New Year festivities
WORLD Polands pro-EU Tusk wins parliament backing to return as premier

Poland's pro-EU Tusk wins parliament backing to return as premier

Polish pro-EU government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk won a confidence vote in parliament on Tuesday, marking an end to eight years of rule by right-wing populists.
ECONOMY Bosch to cut 1,500 jobs in Germany

Bosch to cut 1,500 jobs in Germany

Bosch said yesterday it plans to cut up to 1,500 jobs at two German sites making vehicle transmissions, as the country's auto suppliers struggle with the electric transition.

SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.