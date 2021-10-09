Guatemalan dishes served in culinary event in Ankara

  October 09 2021

ANKARA
The embassy of the Republic of Guatemala and Bilkent University have organized a gastronomic event in the capital Ankara as part of the 200th anniversary of the country’s independence and the 147th anniversary of the establishment of ties between Guatemala and Turkey.

The food prepared by the visiting Guatemalan chef Euda Morales and Elif Denizci, a chef from Bilkent University, were presented during the event.

The ambassadors of Singapore, Finland, India, Montenegro and the Kyrgyz Republic participated in the event along with the rector of Bilkent University and local guests.

Guests were served the Guatemalan dish “Iguashte” with pounded coriander and dried hot pepper sauce, the main dish “Pepian” prepared with chicken, carrots and green beans, and the “Molletes” dessert, which is usually eaten on Easter holidays in the Guatemalan culture.

Guatemalan ambassador Jairo David Estrada Barrios stressed the importance of celebrating the 200th anniversary of his country’s independence and expressed that this year they celebrated the 147th anniversary of bilateral relations between Turkey and Guatemala in his speech.

Barrios also mentioned that the book “Guatemalan Flavors are in Turkey” written by Morales has been the first Guatemalan cookbook that was translated into Turkish.

Guatemala is a country in Central America, with an estimated population of around 17.2 million.

China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan
Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Oct. 9 reunification with Taiwan must happen and will happen peacefully, despite a ratcheting-up of China’s threats to attack the island.
