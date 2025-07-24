Growing domestic interest keeps Marmaris dive tourism afloat

MUĞLA
With the summer season at its peak, the coastal town of Marmaris in Türkiye’s southwestern province of Muğla is experiencing a noticeable surge in diving tourism, largely fueled by domestic visitors.

Known for its crystal-clear waters and rich underwater biodiversity, Marmaris continues to draw diving enthusiasts of all skill levels to its submerged caves, coral reefs and ancient shipwrecks.

Despite global tourism trends fluctuating, local operators say it is Turkish holidaymakers who are keeping the sector alive this season. “To be honest, we’ve managed to get through this season thanks to domestic tourists,” said Engin Güner, a diving instructor with 36 years of experience. “If 10 people show up, seven of them are Turkish. The interest from locals is huge.”

Güner explained that anyone over the age of 12 without serious health issues can safely try diving. “We offer demo dives to inform and introduce beginners to the sport. After departing the marina in the morning, we give a short theoretical briefing, then participants enjoy a 15-minute underwater experience.”

He also noted that individuals with heart conditions, epilepsy, asthma and major respiratory issues should seek medical approval before participating.

His colleague, Evrim Güner, emphasized that Marmaris offers 15 to 16 designated dive spots suited for all levels. “We’ve mapped areas for beginners, as well as sites with caves, wrecks and dense marine life,” she said.

“The most frequent question we get is whether there are sharks. Let me reassure everyone. There are no sharks here. It’s perfectly safe, and once people try it, they usually want to come back.”

The boost in diving tourism aligns with a broader uptick in domestic travel. According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, residents spent 76.4 billion Turkish Liras ($1.89 billion) on domestic trips in the first quarter of 2025 — an almost 69 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Leisure and vacation made up nearly 20 percent of that figure.

As one of Türkiye’s top tourist destinations, Muğla hosted approximately 10 million visitors in 2024, half of whom were domestic tourists.

