Grounded cargo ship pulled to safety in northwestern Turkey

  • March 21 2021 10:27:00

ÇANAKKALE-Anadolu Agency
A ship that ran aground off Turkey’s northwestern Çanakkale province was pulled off seabed on March 20.

Kemet Star, a Panama-flagged cargo vessel, had run aground near Bozcaada island on March 18.

Turkish teams carried out underwater work on damage assessment and feasibility to drag the ship off the seabed.

With no damage ascertained, the freighter was towed to safety.

The 149-meter (489-foot) and 11,848-gross-ton ship had left Abu Zenima port of Egypt and ran aground while en route to the Derince port in Turkey’s northwestern Kocaeli province.

The vessel, which is carrying cargo of silica sand, will return to its course after completion of necessary procedures.

