Grieving families honor victims of Bolu hotel fire

Grieving families honor victims of Bolu hotel fire

BOLU
Grieving families honor victims of Bolu hotel fire

Families and survivors on April 13 gathered outside a now-closed hotel to commemorate the 78 victims who died in the Jan. 21 fire at a ski resort in Türkiye’s northern province of Bolu.

Participants in the memorial placed photographs of the deceased alongside carnations at the entrance of the Grand Kartal Hotel. Grieving families were seen embracing one another, unable to hold back their tears.

The family of Nehir Sarıtaş, whose birthday falls on April 14, brought a cake to the site of the commemoration, marking their late daughter’s 16th birthday.

Half of those who lost their lives in the fire were children, as the incident coincided with the school break.

The series of faults in the hotel has been identified as a primary cause for the heavy death toll, with the country discussing the event for an extended period.

In a speech on behalf of the families’ platform, Zeynep Kotan, mother of Ömür Kotan, one of the victims, said, "Jan. 21, 2025, will forever remain an unforgettable day for us, a day that will remain a deep wound in our hearts.”

“Since that night, we have never awakened to a new dawn. We lost our children, our spouses, our families and our friends."

"Our very lives were torn apart."

She expressed that their primary goal now is to ensure that justice is served. Kotan emphasized that, despite the passage of time, they have not yet begun to mourn properly.

"Only when we win the fight for the right to a secure life, a secure future, will we be able to mourn in peace."

A recent expert report revealed that the high death toll in the Kartalkaya fire disaster was due to the misuse of the "golden 10 minutes" of evacuation, as hotel owners prioritized saving themselves and their vehicles over evacuating guests.

"Instead of focusing on rescuing the guests, the hotel owners prioritized saving their vehicles. The golden time was squandered and the hotel owners were privileged and rescued first."

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

    Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

  2. Roketsan to establish joints defense facility in Indonesia

    Roketsan to establish joints defense facility in Indonesia

  3. Severe frost may lead to food inflation, force import of fruit

    Severe frost may lead to food inflation, force import of fruit

  4. Current account deficit widens to $4.4 billion in February

    Current account deficit widens to $4.4 billion in February

  5. Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers

    Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers
Recommended
‘Pink Moon’ lights up Istanbul sky, heralding arrival of spring

‘Pink Moon’ lights up Istanbul sky, heralding arrival of spring
Germany faces job loss fears as EU weighs Türkiye’s bid to trademark döner

Germany faces job loss fears as EU weighs Türkiye’s bid to trademark döner
Türkiye to host meeting on Black Sea security

Türkiye to host meeting on Black Sea security
Fidan calls on US to reassess support for Israel’s Gaza attacks

Fidan calls on US to reassess support for Israel’s Gaza attacks
Descendants of Çanakkale soldiers to meet Anzac heirs in Australia

Descendants of Çanakkale soldiers to meet Anzac heirs in Australia
Outrage erupts as two doctors suspended over objectifaction of patients

Outrage erupts as two doctors suspended over objectifaction of patients
Work is underway for meeting between Erdoğan, Trump: Fidan

Work is underway for meeting between Erdoğan, Trump: Fidan
WORLD WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital

WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital

An Israeli air strike Sunday hit one of Gaza's few functioning hospitals, resulting in the death of a child according to the World Health Organization, as Israel warned it would expand its offensive if Hamas does not release hostages.
ECONOMY Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

The auto industry’s production fell by 8.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025 to 344,120, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿