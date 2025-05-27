Grenade attack on Istanbul entertainment venue injures 7

ISTANBUL

A grenade attack targeting an entertainment venue in Istanbul’s Kağıthane district on early May 27 left seven people injured, three of them critically.

The attack occurred around 1:30 a.m. at an establishment that functions as both a restaurant and an entertainment venue, located on the second floor of a five-story building.

According to authorities, two unidentified individuals arrived on an unlicensed motorcycle and threw a hand grenade into the venue before fleeing the scene.

Emergency services, including multiple police units and ambulances, were dispatched immediately after the incident.

The injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police sealed off the street to traffic and conducted a bomb search in the area, including checks under parked vehicles with the help of sniffer dogs.

Security camera footage from nearby businesses was also collected for review.

A police investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the suspects.