Green turtle tracked with device

  June 22 2021

MUĞLA
After receiving its treatment in the western province of Muğla, a green sea turtle, which is under the threat of extinction, was released to the sea three days ago with a satellite tracking device installed on it.

The turtle traveled approximately 30 kilometers in three days and reached Marmaris’ Aksaz area.

The green sea turtle was injured after swallowing a fishing rod and fishing line about nine months ago and was brought to the Sea Turtles Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (DEKAMER) in the Dalyan neighborhood of Ortaca district.

Named Talay, the turtle is the first young green sea turtle to be tracked in Turkey, said the DEKAMER officials in a statement.

The turtle first reached Ekincik Bay by traveling 10 kilometers on the first day. At the end of three days, it was seen that Talay arrived in the Aksaz area in Marmaris by traveling 20 kilometers more.

In May 2019, a Caretta caretta named Tuba was set to the sea with a satellite tracking device installed on it and has traveled 10,000 kilometers since then.

The WHO is setting up a hub in South Africa to give companies from poor and middle-income countries the know-how and licenses to produce COVID-19 vaccines, in what President Cyril Ramaphosa called a historic step to spread lifesaving technology.

Turkey's largest defense company Aselsan signed an export agreement worth €42.59 million ($50.7 million), according to a statement on June 22.

Turkey's EURO 2020 journey ended without any point after losing against Switzerland 3-1 in their last Group A match on June 20 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.