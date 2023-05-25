Green Left Party renews support to Kılıçdaroğlu despite reserves

Green Left Party renews support to Kılıçdaroğlu despite reserves

ANKARA
Green Left Party renews support to Kılıçdaroğlu despite reserves

The Green Left Party (YSP) has announced its renewed support to Nation Alliance’s joint presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu after he allied with the nationalist Victory Party Chairman Ümit Özdağ.

“The regime created by [President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan is not an option for us. Our mere objective is to change this regime,” Pervin Buldan, the co-chairperson of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), along with the spokespersons of the YSP, said at a press conference on May 25 in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The HDP, at the risk of being permanently shut down by the Constitutional Court due to its alleged links to the PKK, is running in these polls under the name of the Green Left Party.

The YSP and HDP leaders held the press conference to disclose their decision regarding the May 28 presidential runoff polls after Kılıçdaroğlu signed a protocol with Özdağ. The protocol the two men agreed on stipulates the latter’s support to Kılıçdaroğlu, but the protocol includes items that concern the HDP and YSP leaders.

The protocol suggested that mayors whose links with the terrorist organizations are confirmed through a court decision will be removed from the office and a trustee will be appointed by the government.

“We have made our criticism against this article quite clear. We want to emphasize once again: Those who seize the political will of the Kurds do in fact take hold of the rights and freedoms of all the peoples of Türkiye,” Buldan said.

She also criticized that the protocol suggests sending all the immigrants back to their countries in one year. “Let’s underline that using the issue of refugees or migrants for political gains is wrong and inhumane,” she added.

But, despite these objections, Buldan said her party’s stance regarding the elections has not changed.

“We will go to vote in full,” she said, calling on the people to cast their votes for Kılıçdaroğlu in the May 28 polls.

Politics, Kılıçaroğlu,

TÜRKIYE Kılıçdaroğlu threatens EU to annul 2016 migrant deal

Kılıçdaroğlu threatens EU to annul 2016 migrant deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kılıçdaroğlu threatens EU to annul 2016 migrant deal

    Kılıçdaroğlu threatens EU to annul 2016 migrant deal

  2. Green Left Party renews support to Kılıçdaroğlu despite reserves

    Green Left Party renews support to Kılıçdaroğlu despite reserves

  3. Turkish House attacker identified

    Turkish House attacker identified

  4. 30.3 million tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor

    30.3 million tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor

  5. First step taken for return of Syrian refugees

    First step taken for return of Syrian refugees
Recommended
Kılıçdaroğlu threatens EU to annul 2016 migrant deal

Kılıçdaroğlu threatens EU to annul 2016 migrant deal
Erdoğan vows harmony in legislature, executive, judiciary organs

Erdoğan vows harmony in legislature, executive, judiciary organs
Victory Party announces its support to Kılıçdaroğlu in runoff

Victory Party announces its support to Kılıçdaroğlu in runoff
Kılıçdaroğlu, Özdağ continue talks for election support

Kılıçdaroğlu, Özdağ continue talks for election support
Establishment of Disaster Ministry on agenda: Erdoğan

Establishment of Disaster Ministry on agenda: Erdoğan
Sinan Oğan to support Erdoğan in runoff polls

Sinan Oğan to support Erdoğan in runoff polls
WORLD Six drones downed in Crimea, no victims: governor

Six drones downed in Crimea, no victims: governor

Six drones were downed or blocked overnight in Russian-annexed Crimea, the region's Moscow-appointed governor said on Thursday.

ECONOMY Central Bank holds policy rate unchanged at 8.5 pct

Central Bank holds policy rate unchanged at 8.5 pct

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank has once again kept its policy rate - one-week repo auction rate- constant at 8.5 percent. 

SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”