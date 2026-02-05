Greek PM due in Türkiye on Feb 11 to discuss ties, regional developments

ANKARA

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will pay an official visit to Türkiye on Feb. 11 upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the head of Türkiye's Communication Directorate has announced.

In a statement through his social media, Burhanettin Duran stressed that Erdoğan and Mitsotakis will chair sixth High-Level Cooperation Council meeting during which all the aspects of the bilateral ties will be reviewed and opportunities for advancing cooperation will be discussed.

The two leaders will exchange views on global and regional issues and sign some documents regarding bilateral ties, he stated.

In the meantime, Greece’s attempts to increase its territorial waters to 12 miles in the Aegean Sea are unacceptable and violate international laws, Defense Ministry sources have said.

The sources explained Türkiye’s position and rights regarding the Aegean Sea at a weekly briefing on Feb. 5 following remarks by some Greek officials who claimed that Athens is planning to increase its territorial waters to 12 miles in line with U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“As Türkiye, we believe that a fair, equitable delimitation in the Aegean Sea on the basis of international law is only possible through mutual dialogue and good faith,” sources said.

Greece’s unilateral acts, claims and statements that disregard existing disputes and violate Türkiye’s rights are against international law and unacceptable, the sources stressed, “These statements have no legal consequences for our country.”

The sources said the Turkish Armed Forces, in line with the Blue Homeland concept, “are resolutely and resolutely continuing their duty to protect all rights and interests of our country in its maritime jurisdiction areas.”

The statements from the sources followed continued remarks from Greek officials who claimed that they have the right to expand the territorial waters up to 12 miles in line with the UNCLOS.

Türkiye says expansion of the territorial waters to 12 miles will hugely restrict its maritime movement in the Aegean Sea and announced that such a move will be considered as “casus belli” through a parliament decision in 1995.

Greece has recently announced new plans for environmental protection in the Aegean Sea and Türkiye responded to them through two separate NAVTEXs.