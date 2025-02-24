Greek media claims US to shut down Alexandroupoli base

Greek media claims US to shut down Alexandroupoli base

ATHENS
Greek media claims US to shut down Alexandroupoli base

The Greek press has claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump decided to shut down the American base in the Greek town of Alexandroupoli.

In an exclusive front-page report, Dimokratia newspaper stated that the U.S. government has initiated an urgent review to determine whether operations at the Alexandroupoli base should continue.

The report suggested that, following the conclusion of the war in Ukraine, the base might no longer be deemed essential and could be shut down.

"The closure of the base would augment Türkiye’s influence over the straits and enhance Ankara's authority to control the ingress and egress in the region."

The article noted that such a decision would put both the Greek government and opposition in a difficult position, stressing the need for a reassessment of the base's strategic necessity for Greece's national interests.

The report also highlighted that a potential withdrawal of the U.S. from NATO might significantly impact Greece's long-term strategic planning.

In a related article by Ta Nea, the reduction in U.S. support for Ukraine was linked to the possibility that the closure of the Alexandroupoli base would have a detrimental effect on countries like Greece.

The article underscored the Trump administration's "America First" approach, suggesting that such a shift in U.S. policy could have broad ramifications for the region.

The report came during Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis’s U.S. visit to attend a U.N. Security Council meeting.

Greece has become the latest European government to hire Washington lobbyists as it seeks to curry favor with Trump.

The contract between the Greek foreign ministry and BGR group, a Republican-focused spin shop with close links to Trump and his officials, is worth $600,000 per year and started on Feb. 10.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() President Erdoğan, Jordans crown prince discuss regional, global issues

President Erdoğan, Jordan's crown prince discuss regional, global issues
LATEST NEWS

  1. President Erdoğan, Jordan's crown prince discuss regional, global issues

    President Erdoğan, Jordan's crown prince discuss regional, global issues

  2. Prominent journalist Ahmet Sever dies at 65

    Prominent journalist Ahmet Sever dies at 65

  3. Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

    Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

  4. Top Russian diplomat Lavrov visits Tehran for talks

    Top Russian diplomat Lavrov visits Tehran for talks

  5. Syria convenes dialogue conference without YPG

    Syria convenes dialogue conference without YPG
Recommended
Syria convenes dialogue conference without YPG

Syria convenes dialogue conference without YPG
US funding pause leaves WHOs Gaza mission in limbo

US funding pause leaves WHO's Gaza mission in limbo
Thousands return to Santorini as earthquake swarm declines

Thousands return to Santorini as earthquake swarm declines
4 dead, 6 injured in South Korean bridge collapse

4 dead, 6 injured in South Korean bridge collapse
46.1 mln counted in Iraqs first census in 40 years

46.1 mln counted in Iraq's first census in 40 years
Exploration firm restarts search for MH370 11 years on

Exploration firm restarts search for MH370 11 years on
Islamic Jihad says Israeli tanks part of plans to annex West Bank by force

Islamic Jihad says Israeli tanks part of 'plans to annex West Bank by force'
WORLD Syria convenes dialogue conference without YPG

Syria convenes dialogue conference without YPG

Syria's new interim president pledged on Tuesday to ensure the state has a monopoly on weapons at a national dialogue conference on the country's future after Bashar al-Assad's overthrow.
ECONOMY Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures, the venture capital arm of Turkish electronics giant Vestel, has taken a stake in U.S.-based Splitvolt, which provides energy efficiency and electric vehicle charging solutions.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿