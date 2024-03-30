Greek islands expected as top Eid destination abroad

ANTALYA

Several Greek islands, where visa-on-arrival applications will commence on April 1, are expected to be the top destination abroad during the upcoming nine-day Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to tourism experts.

The revelation came from Recep Yavuz, the head of Antalya City Council Tourism Working Group, who also announced that preparations on seven of the ten Greek islands for visas to be acquired at the doorstep were finalized by ferry services and police units.

Offering advice to holidaymakers bound for the Greek islands, Yavuz cautioned about the relatively subdued tourism season in April, highlighting potential closures or renovation works in certain areas.

He stressed the need for proper documentation and a payment of 60 euros (around $65) for visa applications.

“There are procedures for visa application at the door, and documents must be prepared for the consulate and submitted at the door.” Additionally, he gave information about ferry transportation costs between islands as well as accommodation expenses.

“Depending on the day and time, a cost of 40-80 euros for ferry transport between islands should be considered. Between 50-70 euros per person per day for bed and breakfast in a good four-star hotel should be budgeted for accommodation. It is of course possible to stay at much higher and lower prices," Yavuz said, adding that eco-tax levities may also be applicable for accommodation.

Among the 10 Greek islands offering visa-on-arrival services, Lesbos, Chios, Kos, Rhodes, and Kastellorizo have witnessed the highest demand for the upcoming holiday period, Yavuz shared. He estimated that around 16,000 to 17,000 Turkish citizens are planning to vacation during the Eid holiday, with the possibility of this figure increasing to 20,000 due to last-minute decisions spurred by factors such as proximity, affordability and visa convenience, with travel times as short as 25 to 30 minutes.