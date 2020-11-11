Greek-flagged tanker, Turkish boat collision kills 4 in Med

ADANA- Anadolu Agency

At least four people were killed after a Greek-flagged tanker and a Turkish fishing boat collided in the Mediterranean, according to local authorities.

The governor’s office in the southern Adana province said bodies of four out of five people on board the fishing boat were recovered.

Turkey’s Coast Guard Command also said in an earlier statement that search and rescue efforts were initiated for the missing people.

The collision occurred 15 nautical miles off Adana's Karataş district at 5.50 a.m. local time (0250GMT), it added.

Deputy head of Mersin Fishermen Cooperation, Ramazan Kaya, told Anadolu Agency that the boat had sailed from the southern Mersin province for fishing.

Kaya said the people on board included captain Metin Buten, fishermen Fevzi Yardimci, Recep Yıldız, and Volkan Vural, and Syrian national Muhammad Layla.

“Following the accident, the boat capsized due to air pressure,” Kaya said.

“We learnt that the Greek vessel and [Turkish] Coast Guard Command teams were the first responders,” he said, expressing sorrow over the loss of lives.