Unmanned drone hit runway on UK Cyprus base: British FM

NICOSIA

A British soldier, left, and a police officer stand guard at the main gate of the U.K.'s RAF Akrotiri base after it was hit by a suspected drone strike early morning near Limassol.

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper on Monday said an unmanned drone that struck a UK military base on Cyprus hit the runaway.

"This is an unmanned drone strike specifically on the airport runway... we're not able to provide further information and detail at this point, but obviously all of the precautionary measures are being taken around the base," Cooper told Sky News.

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said an Iranian drone had crashed into a British base on the Mediterranean island on Monday, as the Israeli-American war with Iran spread across the region.

Minutes after midnight (2200 GMT), "a Shahed unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into the military facilities of the British Bases in Akrotiri, causing minor material damage", he said.

"We are in a region of particular geopolitical instability with many challenges and problems, which is going through an unprecedented crisis. Our homeland does not participate in any way and does not intend to be part of any military operation."

The statement came after the British defense ministry said British forces were responding to a suspected drone strike at its military base in Greek Cyprus.

"Our force protection in the region is at the highest level and the base has responded to defend our people," a Defense Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

Britain agreed on Sunday to allow the United States to use British military bases to fire "defensive" strikes aimed at destroying Iranian missiles and their launchers.

The Royal Air Force Akrotiri base is a British overseas territory near the southern coastal city of Limassol.

While announcing that British bases can be used by U.S. forces for defensive strikes, Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed that Britain was "not involved in the initial strikes on Iran and we will not join offensive action now".

"But Iran is pursuing a scorched-earth strategy, so we are supporting the collective self-defence of our allies and our people in the region," he said in a post on X.