Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara

  • October 19 2020 09:11:00

Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara

Turkey on Oct. 18 defied a Greek statement on its extension of the search and rescue responsibility area in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, calling it “groundless”.

“Today (18 October), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece made a groundless statement regarding the extension of the search and rescue responsibility area of Turkey in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a written statement.

He said the search and rescue areas are not areas of sovereignty but of service.

“In this regard, Greece’s claim that this area, which remains outside of her territorial waters and is merely aimed at rescue and protection of human life, is a violation of her sovereignty, cannot be associated with law and a humanitarian approach,” Aksoy added.

He noted that it was only the adaptation of the area, “where Turkey effectively provides search and rescue services,” to the current circumstances.

“The search and rescue responsibility area of Turkey has been extended to ensure the safety of the activities within our continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said.

Aksoy highlighted that Turkey’s operations in the seas were being carried out with a “humanitarian notion,” as opposed to “Greece’s political motives”.

“Nevertheless, regarding the overlapping search and rescue responsibility areas of two littoral states in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, Greece continues to leave our persistent calls in line with the provisions of 1979 Hamburg International Convention on Maritime Search and Rescue for cooperation and coordination, unanswered,” he said.

Noting that Greece diminished the priority of human life by claiming that such areas are the areas of sovereignty, Aksoy added that Athens displayed this approach once more by its inhumane treatment for asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea.

"The sole country in the region with the operational capability to respond to any kind of incident that could jeopardize human life is Turkey,” the official stressed, adding that in this framework, the step to extend its search and rescue responsibility area is significant to make the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean - which have one of the busiest maritime and air traffic in the world - safer for human life.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to introduce new virus measures

    Turkey to introduce new virus measures

  2. Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Turkish Cyprus vote

    Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Turkish Cyprus vote

  3. Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan

    Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan

  4. Greece’s new anti-Turkey campaign to remain futile

    Greece’s new anti-Turkey campaign to remain futile

  5. Governor stirs debate for ordering restaurant to be closed due to unfounded reasons

    Governor stirs debate for ordering restaurant to be closed due to unfounded reasons
Recommended
Turkeys parliament speaker in Baku for talks

Turkey's parliament speaker in Baku for talks
Turkey closes Cologne consulate due to COVID-19

Turkey closes Cologne consulate due to COVID-19 
Turkey, Japan ‘two states, one heart’: Japanese envoy

Turkey, Japan ‘two states, one heart’: Japanese envoy
Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan

Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan
Turkey will not stay silent to Armenias attacks in Azerbaijan: Ministry

Turkey will not stay silent to Armenia's attacks in Azerbaijan: Ministry
Turkeys top diplomat greets new Paraguayan counterpart

Turkey's top diplomat greets new Paraguayan counterpart
WORLD Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Tens of thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of Santiago to mark the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Oct. 18 devolving by nightfall into riots and looting.
ECONOMY Black Sea gas could meet 14 mln households needs for 25 years

Black Sea gas could meet 14 mln households' needs for 25 years

Turkey's giant natural gas discovery in the Black Sea revised to 405 billion cubic meters (bcm) with the new 85 bcm of reserves in the Sakarya gas field taken into account could meet 100 percent of the natural gas consumption of 14 million Turkish households for about 25 years.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe defeated Göztepe 3-2 Sunday to lead the Turkish Süper Lig.