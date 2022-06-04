Greece’s ambassador to Turkey summoned over PKK activities

ANKARA

Greece’s ambassador to Turkey was summoned to the Foreign Ministry over concerns about the activities of the outlawed PKK terror organization in his country.

Turkish officials complained to Ambassador Christodoulos Lazaris about the PKK, carrying out propaganda, financing and recruitment in Greece, on June 3.

They also raised concerns about a recent demonstration near the Turkish Embassy in Athens by PKK supporters and the safety of Turkish nationals in Greece.