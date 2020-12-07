Greece shouldn't rely on others over issues with Turkey: Foreign Ministry

  • December 07 2020 09:17:00

Greece shouldn't rely on others over issues with Turkey: Foreign Ministry

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Greece shouldnt rely on others over issues with Turkey: Foreign Ministry

Greece can resolve issues with Turkey only by engaging in dialogue and not by relying on others, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Dec. 6.

“Greece can only resolve its bilateral issues with Turkey by sitting at the table, cooperation, and dialogue, not by relying on others,” Hami Aksoy, the ministry spokesman, said in a statement.

Aksoy’s remarks came after Greek media reports claimed that Turkey has increased military activities in the Aegean and the Mediterranean ahead of the upcoming EU leaders summit.

“News on this matter is unrealistic. On the contrary, Greece continues its provocative and tension-escalating military activities in the region by announcing that it will perform 24 military activities in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean with the "11 NAVTEX" and "12 NOTAM" issued since Oct. 20, 2020,” Aksoy said, referring to maritime and aviation notices.

Noting that Greece keeps the channels of dialogue closed on military issues, he said it also prevents the NATO secretary general’s de-confliction initiative from moving further.

Aksoy said that Athens has not been attending meetings planned to be held by NATO military authorities since Oct. 9.

Amid recent tensions in the region, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration have increased their pressure on other EU members to impose sanctions on Turkey during the EU leaders’ summit next Friday.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, and stressed that these excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Ankara has sent several drill ships in the past weeks to explore for energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its own rights in the region, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving all outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue, and negotiation. ​​​​​​​ 

MOST POPULAR

  1. France's Karabakh resolution is 'disaster': Erdoğan

    France's Karabakh resolution is 'disaster': Erdoğan

  2. No compromise in Med rights despite threat sanctions: Foreign Ministry

    No compromise in Med rights despite threat sanctions: Foreign Ministry

  3. Two Russian reporters held in Istanbul for filming drone production unit

    Two Russian reporters held in Istanbul for filming drone production unit

  4. The West needs Turkey if it sees Russia as a top threat

    The West needs Turkey if it sees Russia as a top threat

  5. Virus cases on decline in Istanbul, says Turkish health minister

    Virus cases on decline in Istanbul, says Turkish health minister
Recommended
No solution for crises without Turkey: EU lawmaker

No solution for crises without Turkey: EU lawmaker
No compromise in Med rights despite threat sanctions: Foreign Ministry

No compromise in Med rights despite threat sanctions: Foreign Ministry
Turkish, Italian foreign ministers speak over phone

Turkish, Italian foreign ministers speak over phone
Frances Karabakh resolution is disaster: Erdoğan

France's Karabakh resolution is 'disaster': Erdoğan
EU, Turkey share common interest on neighborhood: Borrell

EU, Turkey share common interest on neighborhood: Borrell
Turkey welcomes positive progress in Gulf crisis

Turkey welcomes positive progress in Gulf crisis
WORLD Japanese space officials eager to analyze asteroid samples

Japanese space officials eager to analyze asteroid samples

Japanese space officials said they are excited about the return of a capsule that landed safely in the Australian Outback on Dec. 6 while carrying soil samples from a distant asteroid, and that they are eager to begin analyzing the “treasure” inside.
ECONOMY Farmers paid $1.5 bln in assistance in 8 years: Gov’t

Farmers paid $1.5 bln in assistance in 8 years: Gov’t

Turkish farmers have been paid a total of 1.25 billion euros ($1.5) billion in assistance over the last eight years as part of a project in cooperation with the European Union, Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli has said.
SPORTS Turkish gymnastics team proud of representing country

Turkish gymnastics team proud of representing country

Turkish Women's national rhythmic gymnastics team aim to take Turkish gymnastics to a next level with more achievements.