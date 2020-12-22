Greece should be held responsible for migrant murders: Minister

  • December 22 2020 09:02:05

Greece should be held responsible for migrant murders: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Greece should be held responsible for migrant murders: Minister

Turkey’s interior minister urged the EU on Dec. 21 to hold Greece responsible for its “murders” of asylum seekers.  

“Dear [European Commissioner for Home Affairs] @YlvaJohansson, Torture and inhumane treatment by Greece has now turned into murder. Won’t Greece be held responsible for these murders ignored by @Frontex?” Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

Soylu shared a video showing the moments of the irregular migrants’ rescue and one of them speaking about what they experienced with Greek officers.

In the video, the man recounts the bad treatment he and the others received from the officers and that three out of five irregular migrants who were stranded at sea lost their lives as their boat deflated.

Soylu also shared a statement by the Turkish Coast Guard Command on the incident which said that on Dec. 19, teams were dispatched to the area to rescue the irregular migrants, who were reportedly stranded on three boats.

The statement said 31 irregular migrants in total were rescued, adding the irregular migrants claimed they were beaten by Greek staff and their valuable belongings were taken from them.

“While they were being embarked on lifeboats in order to be left to Turkish territorial waters, five migrants fell into the sea from a punctured lifeboat,” it cited migrants as saying.

“Two of the five migrants who fell into the sea were taken alive. But three of them lost their lives. The three migrants who lost their lives were taken with a separate lifeboat,” it added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan files lawsuit against CHP lawmaker

    President Erdoğan files lawsuit against CHP lawmaker

  2. Turkish firms continue production for F-35 fighter jets: Defense body head

    Turkish firms continue production for F-35 fighter jets: Defense body head

  3. Turkey suspends flights from UK, three other nations amid new virus strain

    Turkey suspends flights from UK, three other nations amid new virus strain

  4. 'With or without you'

    'With or without you'

  5. Turkey conducts exercises in eastern Mediterranean

    Turkey conducts exercises in eastern Mediterranean
Recommended
Turkey, Indonesia should unite against Islamophobia

'Turkey, Indonesia should unite against Islamophobia'

Turkish firms continue production for F-35 fighter jets: Defense body head

Turkish firms continue production for F-35 fighter jets: Defense body head
Turkish, Algerian presidents discuss ties on phone

Turkish, Algerian presidents discuss ties on phone
Turkish FM blasts Greek counterpart over remarks

Turkish FM blasts Greek counterpart over remarks
Turkey conducts exercises in eastern Mediterranean

Turkey conducts exercises in eastern Mediterranean

Erdoğan tells Merkel Turkey wants to turn over new page

Erdoğan tells Merkel Turkey wants to turn over new page
WORLD Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says nothing to worry about

Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says 'nothing to worry about'

President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 21 received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $243.9 bln

Central government gross debt stock at $243.9 bln

The gross debt stock of Turkey's central government stood at 1.87 trillion Turkish liras (around $243.9 billion) at the end of November, according to official figures released on Dec. 21.
SPORTS Turkish football games will not be delayed over virus

Turkish football games will not be delayed over virus

If a Turkish football club cannot take to the pitch due to COVID-19 cases in the second half of the season, they will be handed a 3-0 forfeit loss, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Dec. 21.