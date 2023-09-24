Greece seeks EU-Türkiye migration deal expansion: Minister

Greece in December will seek the renewal of a 2016 migration deal between the EU and Türkiye, the Greek migration minister said on Sept. 23. 

"We want an agreement. The climate is positive," migration minister Dimitris Kairidis told state TV ERT.

"The agreement will be mainly Euro-Turkish. This is a Euro-Turkish problem," Kairidis said.

The aim is to amend and "expand" the 2016 agreement "with Greece's initiative, because we have the more immediate interest" as a frontline migration state, the minister said.

The issue is expected to be discussed at a December 7 meeting between senior Greek and Turkish officials in Thessaloniki.

The breakthrough reportedly came following a New York meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan this week.

 

