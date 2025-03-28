Greece probes surge in Turkish investments

ATHENS
Greek authorities have launched an investigation into the recent surge in Turkish investments along the border regions of Thrace and Greece’s Aegean islands.

The primary reason for the inquiry is the substantial real estate investments made by Turkish nationals in the Evros region of Western Thrace and the Aegean islands since the summer of 2024, several Greek media reports said, citing the sources.

Land and and real estate acquisitions by Turkish nationals have tripled, while applications for golden visas have surged fivefold since last summer, according to official figures as quoted by the media.

Over the past eight months, more than 100 Turkish citizens have acquired dozens of properties near Evros and on Aegean islands, marking a remarkable increase.

The National Intelligence Service (EYP) and the Anti-Money Laundering Authority initiated an investigation into the escalating property acquisitions by Turkish nationals.

In a parliamentary session on March 27, 11 members of the ruling New Democracy (ND) party posed a formal query to seven ministers of the government regarding what they referred to as the "aggressive" acquisition of real estate and businesses by Turkish buyers in the border regions.

 

