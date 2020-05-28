Greece must stop barbaric treatment of asylum seekers: Foreign Ministry

“It is shameful for those who commit all manner of cruelty against innocent people at the border before the eyes of the world to call Turkey ‘barbaric’,” he added, referring to Greek forces’ documented violence and mistreatment towards asylum seekers.

“The Greek government must first get rid of its own ‘barbarity’,” said Aksoy, urging Greece to respect the rights of asylum seekers and end its torture, mistreatment, and “pushbacks” to Turkey. “Also, those who claim to be the cradle of so-called civilization must respect those who do not share their language and religion,” he added. Earlier this year Greece was slammed over firing on asylum seekers at its border using sound, fog, and gas bombs, and rubber and metal bullets. Numerous asylum seekers have also sought help on Turkey’s side of the border, saying they were forcibly pushed back by Greek soldiers, many adding that they were also robbed of their clothing and belongings. Many other incidents have also been reported where asylum seekers in boats were forcibly pushed back by Greek forces only to be rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard.