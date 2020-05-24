Greece calls for return of Parthenon marbles

  • May 24 2020 10:15:37

Greece calls for return of Parthenon marbles

ATHENS
Greece calls for return of Parthenon marbles

Greece on May 23 urged Britain to return the Parthenon Marbles- often known as the Elgin Marbles- as one of the world’s greatest ancient sites the Acropolis re-opens after the coronavirus shutdown.

The ancient friezes, which include depictions of battles between mythical ancient Greeks and centaurs, were taken by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 19th century and are now on display at the British Museum in London.

Britain has always refused to return them, arguing that they were taken with the permission of local Ottoman rulers at the time.

"The reopening of the archaeological sites with the Acropolis among them, is an occasion for the international (groups) supporting the return of the Parthenon Marbles to reaffirm their constant demand as well as that of the Greek government for the definitive return of the marbles to their homeland," Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement.

Greece reopened the Acropolis in Athens and all open-air archaeological sites last week under tight conditions after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Association for the Reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures- formed in 2005 in Athens and which comprises various national groups- last week sent a letter to the Greek Ministry of Culture proposing a renewed, coordinated campaign to put pressure on the British Museum.

Mendoni said Saturday that the Marbles were "loot" and Greece would never recognize the British Museum’s claim to the friezes.

Greece has been campaigning for three decades for their return, arguing that the Ottoman empire was an occupying force and any permission granted during its time is not valid.

Athens has considered suing Britain over the issue but more recently has taken a more diplomatic route, asking the U.N.’s cultural agency UNESCO to mediate- an offer rejected by the British Museum.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, elected in July, has made an official request for the loan of the marbles to mark the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Greek independence in 2021.

The British Museum has said it would examine any request from Greece to borrow exhibits.
kan/bmm

UK,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey under curfew across country on first day of Eid

    Turkey under curfew across country on first day of Eid

  2. Virus on wane, tourists want to come back to Turkey: FM

    Virus on wane, tourists want to come back to Turkey: FM

  3. Greece cannot unilaterally redraw shared border, says Ankara

    Greece cannot unilaterally redraw shared border, says Ankara

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,308 as recoveries exceed 117,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,308 as recoveries exceed 117,000

  5. Turkish envoy slams US senators for Uyghurs comments

    Turkish envoy slams US senators for Uyghurs comments
Recommended
Alligator who survived Berlin WWII bombing dies

Alligator who survived Berlin WWII bombing dies
SpaceX ready to launch astronauts into space for the first time

SpaceX ready to launch astronauts into space for the first time
Italy opens ancient Greek site

Italy opens ancient Greek site
NASA gives go-ahead for first crewed SpaceX flight on May 27

NASA gives go-ahead for first crewed SpaceX flight on May 27
Istanbul artist uses rhinos to raise awareness

Istanbul artist uses rhinos to raise awareness
African music icon Mory Kante dies at 70

African music icon Mory Kante dies at 70
WORLD Afghan govt says ready to start talks with Taliban

Afghan gov't says ready to start talks with Taliban

The Afghan government's negotiating team is ready to begin the long-due intra-Afghan peace talks with the Taliban, President Ashraf Ghani announced in his Eid al-Fitr message on May 24. 
ECONOMY Turkey launches package to protect exporters amid virus

Turkey launches package to protect exporters amid virus

Turkey has launched a financial support package to cushion exporters from the impact of coronavirus, Ruhsar Pekcan, the trade minister, announced on May 22. 
SPORTS Super Lig club reports 2 coronavirus cases

Super Lig club reports 2 coronavirus cases

Turkish Super Lig club BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor said on May 22 that two people, including a football player, tested positive for the coronavirus.