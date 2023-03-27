‘Great Expectations’ serves up another grim revision

‘Great Expectations’ serves up another grim revision

LONDON
‘Great Expectations’ serves up another grim revision

After a bleak reimagining of “A Christmas Carol” in 2019, Steven Knight is back to give another Charles Dickens tale, “Great Expectations,” similar treatment, with equally grim results. While the underlying story is better suited to such tinkering, even Olivia Colman’s toothy performance can’t salvage this six-part production, meaning viewers should set their expectations accordingly.

Fionn Whitehead stars as Pip, the poor orphan who is plucked from his humble means and given an opportunity to glimpse life among the upper class by the eccentric Miss Havisham, who Colman invests with a wide-eyed horror movie vibe. Looking the boy over, she muses of his training to become a gentleman that he’s “like an orchid growing wild in the filth of a stable.”

Despite his surreal environs, Pip almost immediately falls for the other young denizen of Havisham’s house, Estella (Shalom Brune-Franklin). Her chilly reserve toward him reflects a numbed acceptance of the harsh reality that, as Havisham tartly tells her, “Girls of your birth really don’t have choices.”

There’s obviously a lot more going on than that, including Pip’s act of kindness toward the escaped convict Magwitch (Johnny Harris), and the latter’s bloody feud with Compeyson (Trystan Gravelle). Pip also receives a taste of the ruthlessness required to achieve the life that he envisions from the attorney Jaggers (Ashley Thomas, whose voice seldom rises above a menacing whisper).

Knight and co-director Samira Radsi certainly give the production an edge, from brutal fight scenes to four-letter words. The story, however, grinds along sluggishly, and while a six-hour format provides the creative team the ability to give Dickens’ weighty book its due, the detours down grimy alleyways tend to work against the project more than for it.

FX/Hulu has little downside in partnering with the BBC on these productions, adding classy-looking fare with Oscar-winning talent like Colman to its menu.

That said, Knight’s fascination with Dickens again demonstrates that such revisions don’t always enhance familiar material (the BBC’s last major version came in 2011), as well as the difference between liking that it’s available and actually choosing to devote six hours to it.

Because unlike poor Estella, streaming viewers have a whole lot of choices.

“Great Expectations” premiered March 26 on Hulu.

 

ARTS & LIFE Egypt finds mummified ram heads

Egypt finds mummified ram heads
LATEST NEWS

  1. Egypt finds mummified ram heads

    Egypt finds mummified ram heads

  2. Gender inequality soars during disasters, report says

    Gender inequality soars during disasters, report says

  3. With eye on British Museum, Greece welcomes back ancient art

    With eye on British Museum, Greece welcomes back ancient art

  4. IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

    IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

  5. Germany, EU reach agreement in combustion engine row

    Germany, EU reach agreement in combustion engine row
Recommended
With eye on British Museum, Greece welcomes back ancient art

With eye on British Museum, Greece welcomes back ancient art
Book thief that duped authors avoids prison

Book thief that duped authors avoids prison
Egypt finds mummified ram heads

Egypt finds mummified ram heads
Attempts at banning books in US reach record high

Attempts at banning books in US reach record high
Hugh Grant: Romcoms are a ‘big fat lie’

Hugh Grant: Romcoms are a ‘big fat lie’
Russian film seeks new home in exile

Russian film seeks new home in exile
WORLD Theres nothing left: Deep South tornadoes kill 26

'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26

Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. One person was killed in Alabama.

ECONOMY IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

IMF chief Georgieva reiterates her view that 2023 would be another challenging year, with global growth slowing to below 3 percent due to the war and monetary tightening

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”