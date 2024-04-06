Grandson of citizen featured in iconic photo with Ataturk assumes mayorship

TOKAT

In a landmark win for the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Mehmet Erdem Ural has led the party to victory in the northern province of Tokat's Turhal district after 35 years.

But Ural is distinguished not only for his electoral success but also for his familial ties to a historic moment with modern Türkiye's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

A poignant story emerged in Turhal as the new mayor took his seat. It centered around an iconic photograph capturing Atatürk attentively listening to a citizen's concerns during his visit to the region decades ago. Remarkably, the individual in the image happens to be Ural’s grandfather.

This iconic moment captured in a well-known photograph also holds a place of honor in the office of the CHP's current leader, Özgür Özel.

Ural's discovery of this familial connection in the election adds a layer of historical significance to his win, bridging Türkiye's past and present in a narrative of resilience and democratic engagement. This victory in Turhal celebrates the enduring legacy of Atatürk's principles of people-centric governance.