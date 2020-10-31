Grand Republic Concert organized as part of Republic Day celebrations

A concert, organized jointly by the Presidential Communications Directorate and the Culture and Tourism Ministry, was held as part of Oct. 29 Republic Day celebrations in the ancient city of Patara near the Kaş district of the Mediterranean province of Antalya.

The Grand Republic Concert, performed by the Presidential Symphony Orchestra in the Parliament Building of Patara Ancient City, started with the National Anthem at 19:23 on Oct. 29, marking the year of the foundation of the Turkish Republic.

The concert, which lasted half an hour, was broadcast live on television channels as well as the social media accounts of the Presidency and the Presidential Communications Directorate.

“Wherever there is the Turkish nation, there is plentifulness, peace and brotherhood. May God last our brotherhood forever,” said Kaş Governor Şaban Arda Yazıcı.

“The nation has existed in this country for 97 years. As long as we are together as one, this flag will continue waving and the adhans will not stop,” said Mutlu Aktaş, the mayor, adding, “This nation will take firm steps forward.”

