Grand Çamlıca Mosque hosts millions for six years

ISTANBUL

The Grand Çamlıca Mosque draws attention not only as a vast place of worship but also as Türkiye's most modern religious complex with its remarkable array of facilities, serving visitors since its opening six years ago.

Seen clearly from the Bosphorus and having a striking place in the city’s silhouette, the Grand Çamlıca Mosque stands out with its library, art gallery, conference hall, art workshop, Museum of Islamic Civilizations, Children's Academy and Quran course.

Its foundation was laid on Aug. 7, 2013, on Çamlıca Hill, which overlooks the city. Built in the Ottoman-Seljuk architectural style and also reflecting today's design lines, the mosque has become one of the city’s symbols.

Since its official opening on May 3, 2019, the Büyük Çamlıca Mosque has opened its doors to millions of visitors. While 25,000 people can pray inside, around 65,000 can pray together including the inner and outer courtyards. Even before its official opening in 2019, around 70,000 people performed the morning prayer there.

Located on Çamlıca Hill with its aesthetic and majestic look, the mosque has four minarets with three balconies each, standing 107.1 meters tall in reference to the Battle of Manzikert and two minarets with two balconies each, at 90 meters high.

The mosque’s main dome, which is 72 meters high, symbolizes the 72 nations living in Türkiye, and its 34-meter diameter represents Istanbul. On top of the dome, there is a finial (alem) that is 3.12 meters wide, 7.77 meters tall and weighs 4.5 tons.

This finial, made in three parts and colored using nanotechnology, is known as the largest in the world.

The main door of the Grand Çamlıca Mosque is also one of the largest in the world for a place of worship, at 5 meters wide, 6.5 meters tall and weighing 6 tons.

Described as “the seal of the century,” the building includes a 10,000-square-meter Museum of Islamic Civilizations, a 3,500-square-meter art gallery, a 3,000-square-meter library for adults and children, a 1,071-seat conference hall, 8 art workshops, a Children's Academy, a Quran course and an indoor parking area for 3,500 vehicles.

The Grand Çamlıca Mosque also stands out with its sound systems, acoustics, lighting, heating, ventilation and security systems.

With its halls and facilities, the mosque also hosts many local and national events such as exhibitions, conferences and fairs in the city.

Since its opening, the mosque has welcomed millions of people and become one of the most visited places for both local and foreign tourists. In addition to Muslims coming from different countries to pray, people of other religions also show great interest in the mosque.

The Museum of Islamic Civilizations

Opened on April 8, 2022, the Museum of Islamic Civilizations, which is under the Presidency of National Palaces, has become one of the most important parts of the complex with the works it contains.

Designed in a 10,000-square-meter indoor space, the museum displays more than 600 works showing the historical development of Islamic art from the 7th to the 19th century.

Rare works shedding light on Turkish-Islamic history and spiritual identity are presented to art lovers in different thematic sections enriched with digital technologies.

Among the most striking pieces are the Mahmel-i Sharif, the most spectacular element of the Surre-i Hümayun ceremony sent every year to Mecca and Medina by the Ottoman Empire, and the Hilye-i Sharifs, which describe the physical and moral beauty of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Other items include the curtain of the Prophet’s chamber, the Prophet’s sandal, beard relic, more Hilye-i Sharifs, Kaaba covers, Qurans, containers for the Black Stone and the Prophet’s cloak, the Kaaba key and lock, caftans and talismanic shirts, as well as rare examples of tile and calligraphy art, coins from Ottoman and Islamic states, calligraphy panels, scientific instruments, swords of sultans and many more.

With its digital installations, the museum stands out from traditional ones and also connects with the modern age. It also exhibits pieces that have never been shown in any previous museum or exhibition.

Young visitors especially show interest in digital shows, which include installations about the birth of Islam and the Ottoman Empire. There is also a video room in the mosque complex that introduces the holy relics to visitors, where people can see and learn about all of them.

Since its opening, the Museum of Islamic Civilizations has welcomed 2,035,880 visitors in three years and has become one of the most visited museums after Topkapı and Dolmabahçe Palaces.