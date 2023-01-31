Göztepe rated Istanbul’s most polluted neighborhood last year

ISTANBUL

With air pollution in Istanbul increasing by 9 percent compared to the previous years, Kadıköy’s Göztepe neighborhood experienced the highest level of air pollution last year, according to the air quality data collected by the Istanbul Municipality.

According to the data compiled from air quality measurement stations, the average air pollution concentration in Istanbul in 2021 was measured at 38.2 units (micrograms per cubic meter).

In 2022, this figure reached 41.5 units and showed an increase of 9 percent compared to the previous year.

Last year, the station where the particulate matter air pollution was measured the most in Istanbul was the Göztepe neighborhood of Kadıköy, with 97.6 units.

The Sultangazi and Esenyurt districts’ stations followed Göztepe, respectively.

In the same period, the Kandilli neighborhood in the Üsküdar district was the station with the least amount of air pollution.

The other regions with the least air pollution were Büyükada, the largest of the Princes’ Islands, and the Sarıyer district.

The Şile district, located in the north of Istanbul, became another region where air pollution was experienced the least after the three districts.

The air pollution rate in Istanbul increased in 2022 at 25 stations compared to the previous year and decreased at nine stations.

Last year, Kumköy region in Sarıyer took first place among the stations where air pollution increased the most compared to 2021, with a change of 99.9 percent.

The station where the average air pollution decreased the most was Kandilli, with a 40 percent change.