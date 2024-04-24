Health Ministry sets standards for hypnosis

ANKARA- Meltem Özgenç

The Health Ministry has set standards for the traditional and complementary treatment form of hypnosis, aiming to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of practitioners.

Under the new standards, a certified training program has been developed, covering various aspects of hypnosis, which is widely regarded in psychology as inducing an artificial sleep or trance-like state susceptible to suggestion.

The applications of hypnosis include stress management, pain management and substance addiction treatment.

According to the decision, institutions offering hypnosis services will be required to upload floor plans and schematic studies of their traditional and complementary medicine units (GETAT) onto an electronic system.

Accredited training centers will be authorized to conduct hypnosis lessons, with participants required to complete theoretical and practical exams. Successful candidates will receive a certificate valid for seven years.

The program emphasizes evidence-based training materials and requires active participation in live lectures and mandates keeping cameras on during distance learning sessions for attendance verification.

Participants are expected to gain hands-on experience by conducting at least five different hypnosis applications during the training period, with the diversity of applications emphasized to provide comprehensive skill development.