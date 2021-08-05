Gov’t will not allow construction in burned forests: Erdoğan

  • August 05 2021 08:53:00

Gov’t will not allow construction in burned forests: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Gov’t will not allow construction in burned forests: Erdoğan

The government will not allow the construction of buildings in burned forest areas, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, vowing to focus on the planting of burned areas after current wildfires are defeated.

They will never allow concrete building in these areas, Erdoğan said, recalling his remark on the objection of tall constructions while speaking in a live television interview on Aug. 4.

His government planted 5,400,000 trees in the past 19 years, and they will focus on replanting the burned forests as work is underway to implement a road map for these areas, he added.

“After we get rid of this scourge, we will take steps on it. We will do our work and then take the steps,” Erdoğan stated, reminding that new plantations would need time after fires.

Elaborating on the allegation of arson, the president said they were concerned about it since the beginning of the fires and even found some traces, which caused the detention of some suspects.

“We identified that the families of some arrested were affiliated with the PKK,” he added.

Erdoğan addressed the municipalities for the responsibility of firefighting.

The whole world is currently facing this challenge, Erdoğan said and criticized the opposition parties’ attitude for wildfires in Turkey while identifying it as “terror of opposition.”

“We have a misfortune, unfortunately, Turkish politics is a politics without opposition. The terror of the opposition is blowing in Turkey. It is impossible to set this aside. So many places burn in America and Canada, nothing like this happens there,” he said, noting that the opposition parties in these countries stand by the government in disaster periods.

Responding to suggestions that the government failed to properly take care of firefighting aircraft owned by the Turkish Air Association (THK), a key aerial body tasked to fight forest fires, and therefore, could not use them in the recent wildfires, Erdoğan said that those planes were not utilizable.

“This year, we took a different step. We made a deal with the Russians. We took a step forward by leasing planes from them. We are currently continuing this [firefighting] service with those planes. We will increase this number even more. We can also buy multi-purpose planes. There are Sikorsky and the Cougars; we are working on bringing them night vision. We have an idea of using the Sikorsky in the extinguishing process by attaching a basket,” the president stated.

“The fires that happened this year never happened in our history,” he noted.

Forest fires are a global threat, just like the COVID-19 pandemic, Erdoğan said.

The whole world is currently facing this challenge, which is like a “terrorist threat,” he stated.

He said 187 forest fires erupted in Turkey in the past eight days, with 15 of them yet to be put out.

Some 51 helicopters and 20 planes are engaged in operations to douse the wildfires, the president said.

He added that Turkish intelligence and police personnel were thoroughly investigating the fires.

Erdoğan said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told him that his country would send another amphibious aircraft, which is currently undergoing maintenance, to Turkey to support its ongoing battle against the forest fires in its southern provinces.

HH COVID-19 vaccination

Turning to the global coronavirus pandemic, Erdoğan said that Turkey aimed to get emergency use authorization for its indigenous Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible for its widespread use in the country.

“Phase 1 and Phase 2 of our domestic vaccine Turkovac have been successfully completed,” he said, adding the clinical and research phase started in June.

He also said that the Turkish economy would see 7 percent growth this year and that inflation and interest rates would drop in the coming period.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan also visited Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on Aug. 3.

Erdogan, Cyprus, Diplomacy,

WORLD England updates coronavirus entry rules, keeps Turkey in red list

England updates coronavirus entry rules, keeps Turkey in red list 
MOST POPULAR

  1. Blaze near power plant in southwestern Turkey contained

    Blaze near power plant in southwestern Turkey contained

  2. Gov’t will not allow construction in burned forests: Erdoğan

    Gov’t will not allow construction in burned forests: Erdoğan

  3. Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May

    Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May

  4. Aerial support speeds up on eighth day of Turkey fires

    Aerial support speeds up on eighth day of Turkey fires

  5. Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island

    Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island
Recommended
Turkish celebrities reach out to support firefighters

Turkish celebrities reach out to support firefighters
Deliveries of BioNTech vaccines resume, says health minister

Deliveries of BioNTech vaccines resume, says health minister
Two ISIL terror suspects nabbed in Turkey

Two ISIL terror suspects nabbed in Turkey
Germany-Turkey ties extremely close and trusting: Envoy

Germany-Turkey ties extremely close and trusting: Envoy
US regrets Turkey’s concerns over Afghan migrants

US regrets Turkey’s concerns over Afghan migrants
Blaze near power plant in southwestern Turkey contained

Blaze near power plant in southwestern Turkey contained
WORLD England updates coronavirus entry rules, keeps Turkey in red list

England updates coronavirus entry rules, keeps Turkey in red list 

The U.K. government said late on Aug. 4 it will ease English entry rules requiring arrivals from France to quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated, following its latest review of travel curbs, but has kept Turkey in the red list. 
ECONOMY Number of registered employees rising: Official

Number of registered employees rising: Official

As opposed to expectations, the number of employees benefiting from the social security system is increasing even though the 15-month layoff ban was abolished at the end of June
SPORTS Two Turkish boxers to fight for gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Two Turkish boxers to fight for gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Two Turkish athletes in women's boxing are set to fight to win gold medals after reaching the finals at Tokyo Olympics.